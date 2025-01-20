Adult content creator: ‘It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but rewarding’

In a career choice often met with judgment from many, she said she earns her living with integrity and self-respect.

It’s not your average cup of tea for suburban conservatives. Content creator Zoe van Zyl’s journey is nothing short of a fairytale, with some nudity and naughtiness in between.

The 32-year-old has carved out a solid paycheck for herself in the adult entertainment industry. But it’s not as easy as naysayers might think. Van Zyl said it took determination, ingenuity and an unwavering drive to shape her own destiny.

Being an adult content creator ‘a statement of resilience’

For Van Zyl, being an adult content creator is a statement of independence, empowerment and resilience. She started with OnlyFans, but delays in registration set her on a detour to selling content like pictures and videos privately.

“I began selling privately through WhatsApp and social media platforms. Advertising for my services was tricky because of platform restrictions, so I found creative ways to promote myself while keeping it PG-13,” she said.

Over time, she built a loyal client base and discovered her niche. Most of her clients, now on OnlyFans too, purchase and pay a premium for personalised content that offers more than just explicit material.Van Zyl’s approach to sales is refreshingly simple.

“I don’t initiate conversations,” she said. “I’d rather just be myself, make it clear what I do and let people decide if they want to do business with me.”

This approach has helped her build trust with clients while maintaining clear boundaries.

“It’s not just about selling photos or videos, it’s about building relationships,” she said.

Her clients are as varied as her content, ranging from individuals seeking a safe outlet for their desires to those drawn to her personality and aesthetic.

“Some are in marriages where their partners don’t accept their interests and they look for an outlet. I’ve even had female clients, which was exciting to experience the diversity,” she said.

‘Not what she thought she would be doing with her life’

Being, what she essentially calls a porn star, was not what Van Zyl thought she would be doing with her life. Dreams in her teens were of becoming an astronomer and studying the planets and the universe. But she has no regrets about what she does to earn a living now. It pays the bills and it’s also healed her.

She spoke openly about being a victim of sexual abuse as a child, a trauma that affected her sense of self.

“When I thought about my life, I realised I could either let it define me or take control. I chose the latter,” she said.

“I didn’t finish school, I was taken out when I was 16, and my father made it impossible for me to go back. I tried various jobs, from painting, product photography, even running a pop-up restaurant, but nothing worked out.”

At one point, she was trapped in a cycle of despair, with 16 admissions to mental health facilities over four years.

“I realised the only person who could save me was me,” she said.

She also ended her marriage before pivoting to the adult industry – a significant turning point in her life and a mission to reclaim her independence.

“I took something that was very bad in my life and turned it into something that puts me in control,” she said.

“My sexuality is now mine, not something that’s used against me. I am not a victim of my circumstance but rather a victor.”

Roadmap and strategy

When Van Zyl is not producing content, she plans her next steps. There is a clear roadmap and strategy for her business and she plans to diversify and even train other women in her craft. But bespoke services catering to the needs of clients remain front and centre, no matter how naughty, within reason.

“Custom videos are still a big thing for me,” she said.

“Afrikaans content, female domination and other niche requests have become a significant part of my income. Some people are drawn to me because I skateboard and I’ve used that to broaden my appeal.

“Eventually, I’d love to create merchandise and even host live shows. The idea is to establish a sustainable online presence across multiple platforms.

Content creator Zoe van Zyl sells pictures and videos privately. Pictures: Hein Kaiser

“Some girls think it’s a quick money scheme, but it’s not,” she said.

“Last year, I worked seven days a week, putting in 11- hour shifts. It’s incredibly hard work. The reality is, not everyone is cut out for it. Those who stick around are the ones willing to put in the effort.”

Beyond her own narrative, Van Zyl is eager to inspire others.

