Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

14 Oct 2024

04:37 pm

DStv Content Creator Awards: Here are the 2024 winners and what they won

The awards were held at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Saturday.

Awards

This year’s awards were hosted by Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi content creators were honoured and celebrated once again this year at the annual DStv Content Creator Awards.

The third instalment of the awards took place at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Saturday, 12 October.

The awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and impactful digital content creators in South Africa.

Each winner was awarded a uniquely designed trophy created by artist Shaun Oakley, known as @thatdamnvandal, along with a prize hamper valued at R7,000.

However, several winners also walked away with additional cash prizes.

Among the evening’s notable winners was anti-GBV activist Bella Monsoon, who received the Cause Award and a R10,000 prize sponsored by DStv Stream.

ALSO READ: ‘We need to correct the statement’: Ronwen Williams warns South Africans about Ballon d’Or voting [VIDEO]

Here is the complete list of winners for the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards

Cause Award: Bella Monsoon for “The Fight Against GBV” (received R10,000 from DStv Stream)

Thumb-stopping Award: The Black Wendy

Emerging Creator Award: Grace Mondlana

Song of the Year Award, powered by 947: Tyla for Water

Trendsetter Award: Coachella Randy

Storyteller Award: Josh Wide Awake for “Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood”

Social Commentary Award: Darren Campher

Podcast of the Year Award: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Pan-African Creator Award: Mark Angel Comedy

Travel & Lifestyle Award: Chris Rogers (received a R10,000 LIFT Wallet)

Gaming Creator of the Year Award: Beamerboy TV

Foodie Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband

Fashion & Style Award: Nabilah Kariem

Beauty Award: Colour Me Simphiwe

Best Event After Movie Award: Rage Festival by G&G Productions

Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin: Colour Me Simphiwe (won R20,000 from Amarula Premium African Gin)

Best Creator Campaign Content Award: Chris Rogers for Bonaqua’s “Chug Life”

NOW READ: ‘Thank you for picking me up’: Chidimma Adetshina named Nigerian state ambassador

Read more on these topics

awards DStv Social Media

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Former Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana accused of accepting bribes and BMW for son
South Africa Overcrowding in Gauteng prisons, with ‘huge number of undocumented foreigners’ [VIDEO]
Opinion RIP Tito Mboweni: Memories of a sweet bygone era
South Africa Gauteng water crisis: No date for Day Zero but it will be a summer of outages
News Hard luck for Lotto dreams? New licence delay may jinx SA’s National Lottery games

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES