DStv Content Creator Awards: Here are the 2024 winners and what they won

The awards were held at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Saturday.

This year’s awards were hosted by Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi content creators were honoured and celebrated once again this year at the annual DStv Content Creator Awards.

The third instalment of the awards took place at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Saturday, 12 October.

The awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and impactful digital content creators in South Africa.

Each winner was awarded a uniquely designed trophy created by artist Shaun Oakley, known as @thatdamnvandal, along with a prize hamper valued at R7,000.

However, several winners also walked away with additional cash prizes.

Among the evening’s notable winners was anti-GBV activist Bella Monsoon, who received the Cause Award and a R10,000 prize sponsored by DStv Stream.

ALSO READ: ‘We need to correct the statement’: Ronwen Williams warns South Africans about Ballon d’Or voting [VIDEO]

Here is the complete list of winners for the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards

Cause Award: Bella Monsoon for “The Fight Against GBV” (received R10,000 from DStv Stream)

Thumb-stopping Award: The Black Wendy

Emerging Creator Award: Grace Mondlana

Song of the Year Award, powered by 947: Tyla for Water

Trendsetter Award: Coachella Randy

Storyteller Award: Josh Wide Awake for “Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood”

Social Commentary Award: Darren Campher

Podcast of the Year Award: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Pan-African Creator Award: Mark Angel Comedy

Travel & Lifestyle Award: Chris Rogers (received a R10,000 LIFT Wallet)

Gaming Creator of the Year Award: Beamerboy TV

Foodie Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband

Fashion & Style Award: Nabilah Kariem

Beauty Award: Colour Me Simphiwe

Best Event After Movie Award: Rage Festival by G&G Productions

Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin: Colour Me Simphiwe (won R20,000 from Amarula Premium African Gin)

Best Creator Campaign Content Award: Chris Rogers for Bonaqua’s “Chug Life”

NOW READ: ‘Thank you for picking me up’: Chidimma Adetshina named Nigerian state ambassador