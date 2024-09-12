Anele Mdoda named Content Creator Awards host as she takes over international film festival [VIDEO]

Mdoda who will host the Content Creator Awards is in Canada to promote a movie she executive produced.

Anele Mdoda will host this year’s DSTV Content Creator Awards. She is currently in Canada to show a movie she executive produced. Picture: zintathu/Instagram

Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host for this year’s DSTV Content Creator Awards.

The announcement comes just before the showing of a movie she produced at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada on Thursday.

“I’m bringing my A-game as this year’s host because these creators deserve nothing less than a show as daring and dynamic as they are,” said the 947 jock.

The awards recognise content creators who are expressive online in various fields. From fitness, beauty, automotive and all things in-between which take place in the virtual space.

For the first time the award will be held on Nelson Mandela Square on 12 October, with the after party happening a stone’s throw away at Hard Rock Café hosted by Channel O.

“The energy, the creativity, the absolute magic that these creators bring, it’s electric! Get ready for a night full of surprises, laughter, and standout moments celebrating the phenomenal talent that’s shaping the future of entertainment in South Africa,” said Mdoda.

Nominees for this year’s Content Creator Awards were revealed at the Radisson RED Rooftop in Rosebank last month. Some of the nominees include Sifo The Cooking Husband and Cooking With Zanele in the Foodie category.

Actress Linda Mtoba is nominated in the Trendsetter Award, alongside Nabilah Kariem and Khanyisa Unfiltered.

ALSO READ: God’s Butler: From cleaning classes to being DStv content creator award judge

Toronto International Film Festival

Mdoda is the Executive producer of South African film Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight which makes its Canadian premiere at the TIFF today.

The film is produced Rose and Oaks Media, a company founded by Mdoda, Frankie Du Toit, and Paul Buys.

“We are thrilled to be showcasing our work to an international audience. We relish our collaboration with directors that have such distinctive creative voices as Embeth Davidtz,” said Mdoda.

Rose and Oaks Media is behind The Masked Singer South Africa, Netflix’s Ludik and Ready, Steady, Cook South Africa among others.

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is directed by Embeth Davidtz and is based on the book of the same title, written by New York Best Seller Alexandra Fuller.

“This incredible story has been brought to life by the richness of Southern Africa’s history and heritage. Our exceptional cast and production team have also been a pleasure to work with. I commend them for their remarkable dedication and heart,” said the director.

The film is led by eight-year-old Lexi Venter who portrays the character of Bobo while Embeth Davidtz portrays the role of Nicola, Bobo’s grief-filled mother.

Other cast members include Zikhona Bali, Fumani N. Shilubana, Rob van Vuuren and Anina Reed.

TIFF runs from September 5th to September 15th, 2024.

NOW READ: Zamalisa Mdoda on bravery and building her name away from home