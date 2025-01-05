Back to school in SA: Hacks for parents and students

As South African families prepare for the 2025 academic year, understanding the school calendar and implementing effective organisation strategies can help create a smoother transition back to school.

With the academic year set to commence on January 15, parents and students need to plan ahead for a successful educational journey.

2025 Academic calendar breakdown

The 2025 school year will be structured across four terms, with strategic breaks allowing for rest and recovery.

Term 1 kicks off on January 15 and runs for 11 weeks until March 28, providing a solid foundation for the academic year.

Term 2 presents a more interrupted schedule, running from April 8 to June 27.

While the term spans 12 weeks, families should note several public holidays, including the Easter weekend (April 18 and 21), Freedom Day (observed on April 28), and Workers’ Day (May 1).

Special school holidays from April 29 to 30 and May 2, followed by Youth Day on June 16, bring the actual number of school days to 51.

The third term commences on July 22 and continues until October 3, with Heritage Day (September 24) being the only public holiday during these 11 weeks.

The final term of the year runs from October 13 to December 12, offering nine weeks of uninterrupted learning before the summer break.

Back to school morning routine mastery

Establishing an efficient morning routine is crucial for school success.

Parents are advised to:

Create evening preparation norms, including laying out uniforms, packing bags, and preparing lunch boxes the night before.

This simple step can save precious morning minutes and reduce stress levels significantly.

Consider implementing a family calendar system where all academic and extracurricular commitments are visible at a glance.

This helps everyone stay informed about upcoming events and deadlines, particularly during busy periods like exam weeks or sports seasons.

Homework management strategies

With the structured term calendar in place, developing effective homework routines becomes essential.

Create dedicated study spaces at home where children can focus without distractions.

Set specific homework times that align with your child’s energy levels – some children work better immediately after school, while others need a short break first.

Consider the term breaks when planning long-term assignments.

The various holiday periods, particularly the longer breaks between terms, can be strategically used for catching up or getting ahead on major projects.

Extracurricular activity planning

The 2025 calendar’s structure allows for strategic planning of extracurricular activities.

When scheduling these activities, consider:

Term lengths and intensity (Term 2 being the longest at 12 weeks, while Term 4 is shorter at 9 weeks)

Public holiday clusters, especially during Term 2, which can affect routine consistency

Seasonal changes and their impact on outdoor activities

Leverage digital tools and apps to help manage the academic calendar.

Set up reminder systems for important dates, use digital planners for homework tracking, and consider family-sharing calendar apps to keep everyone synchronised with school commitments.

Remember, successful school organisation isn’t about perfection but rather creating sustainable systems that work for your family’s unique needs.

As the 2025 academic year approaches, take time to discuss and implement these strategies with your children, adjusting them as needed throughout the year.