Back to school in 2025: Big changes for SA’s school calendar – What to know

While parents and children are still getting into the swing of things for the final term of 2024’s school year, which draws to an end on 13 December, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed the school calendar dates for 2025.

Some of the important changes include an earlier start to the 2025 school year for public schools, as well as three “special holidays” thrown into the mix.

According to the calendar, both inland and coastal schools will kick off Term 1 on 15 January 2025 and conclude the year on 10 December, adding up to a total of 200 instructional days.

This signals a two-day earlier start than in 2024, when the school year commenced on 17 January.

School holidays were already shortened in 2024, with the calendar making provision for just 25 days off, compared to 32 days in 2023 and 33 in 2022.

Previously, inland schools opened in the second week of January, while coastal schools resumed in the third week.

National Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this was done to minimise traffic congestion on roads.

2025 school calendar: Public schools

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates and important information to help you navigate the 2025 school year.

The confirmed calendar for public schools features 27 standard school holidays, which is an increase from the 25 holidays in 2024.

Despite this increase, the total number of school holidays is still fewer than in previous years.

The Department of Basic Education, however, has introduced three additional holidays, thanks to the Public Holidays Act of 1994, which mandates that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will also be a holiday.

These special holidays will fall on the following dates:

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 ;

; Wednesday, 30 April 2025 ; and

; and Friday, 2 May 2025.

In the same week, Worker’s Day falls on Thursday, 1 May 2025. This has resulted in the department writing off the whole week, resulting in these three special school holidays.

TERM 1:

Schools start: 15 January 2025

15 January 2025 Schools close: 28 March 2025

28 March 2025 Public holidays: New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025) School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025

TERM 2:

Schools start: 8 April 2025

8 April 2025 Schools close: 17 June 2025

17 June 2025 Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025)

Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025) Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025

29 April to 2 May 2025 School holidays: 18 June to 8 July 2025

TERM 3:

Schools start: 22 July 2025

22 July 2025 Schools close: 3 October 2025

3 October 2025 Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025)

National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025) School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025

TERM 4:

Schools start: 13 October 2025

13 October 2025 Schools close: 10 December 2025

10 December 2025 Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025

11 to 12 December 2025 Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2025), Christmas Day (25 December 2025), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2025)

2025 school calendar: IEB and private schools

According to the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa’s (ISASA) proposed calendar, independent or private schools will have slightly fewer school days than their public counterparts.

It states that all independent schools will start on 15 January 2025, but conclude on 3 December.

IEB schools in South Africa generally follow different calendars. While many align with the public school schedule, others adhere to specific association calendars or their own tailored schedules.

The ISASA Central Region Calendar provides a guideline for schools in Gauteng, Free State, North West, and Northern Cape, but its adoption is not mandatory.

Source: ISASA

SA’s academic year quick reference

Here’s a quick summary of the proposed school calendar dates:

Term 1: 15 January to 28 March (11 weeks, 53 days, 1 public holiday)

15 January to 28 March (11 weeks, 53 days, 1 public holiday) Term 2: 8 April to 17 June (12 weeks, 59 days, 7 public holidays)

8 April to 17 June (12 weeks, 59 days, 7 public holidays) Term 3: 22 July to 3 October (11 weeks, 54 days, 1 public holiday)

22 July to 3 October (11 weeks, 54 days, 1 public holiday) Term 4: 13 October to 10 December (9 weeks, 43 days)

Source: Department of Basic Education

