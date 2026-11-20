Black Friday scams use AI-generated fake stores to steal money, and banks may refuse chargebacks if shoppers are tricked into authorising payments.

Fake Black Friday bargains could leave behind a trail of destruction, empty bank accounts and little hope of wide-eyed shoppers recovering conned cash.

Cybercriminals are using artificial intelligence (AI) to create convincing fake online stores and manipulate banking security measures into getting victims to authorise fraudulent payments themselves. Worse, banks may refuse to reimburse customers who unwittingly approve transactions, even when sophisticated criminal syndicates have deceived them.

Martin Potgieter, regional chief technology officer at Integrity360, an international cybersecurity company specialising in online fraud and digital threats, warned that fake retail websites have become almost indistinguishable from legitimate stores. “The spelling mistakes and clumsy websites that used to give these scams away have mostly disappeared,” Potgieter said. Criminals now use AI to generate product descriptions, photographs and customer reviews. They also purchase social media advertising to lure unsuspecting shoppers to counterfeit websites.

According to Potgieter, studies showed that AI-generated content was present on 75% of fraudulent stores analysed for its 2026 holiday report.

Three quarters of fraudulent websites used AI

South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) figures show that local card fraud losses increased by 43.3% to R857.5 million in 2025. Total card fraud losses, including international transactions, reached R1.75 billion. Potgieter told The Citizen that organised international syndicates are responsible for much of the activity.

US-based Security Research Labs previously linked more than 75 000 fraudulent domains to a China-based operation called BogusBazaar, which had harvested card details from more than 850 000 people by 2024. Cybersecurity company NordVPN also identified more than 10 000 counterfeit shopping domains impersonating 166 brands this year.

Ever ready to relieve people of their cash – criminals. Picture: iStock

South African consumers are frequently targeted through Facebook and Instagram advertisements offering irresistible bargains.

Woolworths, for example, warned customers about a fraudulent R200 meat box promotion, while footwear brands have been impersonated through convincing South African web addresses.

Potgieter said criminals have found ways to exploit the very security measures designed to protect banking customers. A shopper entering card details on a fake website might unknowingly trigger a genuine transaction elsewhere. When the bank sends an OTP or authentication request, the customer approves it, believing it relates to their intended purchase. “Every check the bank runs then passes, and fraud detection struggles because a customer approving their own payment looks normal,” Potgieter said.

Banks may not have your back

Absa previously told The Citizen that customers who authenticate transactions may not qualify for chargebacks, even when they have been manipulated into making payments. Tshipi Alexander, interim managing executive for Unsecured Lending at Absa, said the bank distinguishes between transactions authenticated by customers and those made using stolen card details without their approval. “When the transaction in question was authenticated (card details provided and authorised by the card holder) the issuing bank will not initiate a chargeback process,” Alexander said.

However, where criminals use card details without customer authentication, the bank can initiate a chargeback. Other recovery processes may also be available, depending on the circumstances and evidence. Customers who pay for goods that never arrive can lodge separate disputes under Visa and Mastercard rules. Consumers who cannot resolve complaints with their banks can approach the National Financial Ombud, which offers a free dispute-resolution service.

Potgieter, however, questioned whether social media platforms should escape financial responsibility when fraudulent advertisements appear on their services. He called for stronger advertiser verification and shared accountability for losses arising from paid promotions. He noted that Australia is introducing measures from March 2027 requiring banks, telecommunications companies and digital platforms to combat scams, with penalties of up to A$50 million per contravention. South Africa has no equivalent framework yet.

Potgieter implored consumers to visit retailers’ official websites directly, inspect web addresses carefully, question unusually cheap offers and avoid suspicious payment requests. A padlock symbol or HTTPS address does not guarantee legitimacy.