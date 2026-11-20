'It's not on, it's not in' was among the campaign's messages.

Evita Bezuidenhout is marking the 30th anniversary of Evita se Perron with an unexpected addition to the celebrations. The addition is a commemorative condom inspired by one of South Africa’s most memorable HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns.

The initiative pays tribute to the role Pieter-Dirk Uys played as the man behind the legendary character Tannie Evita. He challenged public attitudes towards HIV and AIDS during one of the country’s most difficult social periods.

Picture: Supplied

For decades, Uys used humour, satire and his unforgettable alter ego to tackle uncomfortable conversations. In particular, he addressed issues around HIV prevention and safe sex.

One of the campaign’s most recognisable messages was: “It’s not on, it’s not in”, a direct and memorable reminder that helped bring the importance of protection into public conversation.

Now, 30 years after Evita se Perron first opened its doors, that message is getting another outing. This comes through a product that combines humour with an important public health reminder.

The new condom is more than anniversary merchandise. It is a tribute to a significant chapter in South African social history and the people who used their platforms to break the silence surrounding HIV and AIDS.

While the packaging may raise a few eyebrows, the message behind it remains relevant. Conversations about sexual health, protection and responsible choices should never be avoided.

Darling Sweet’s Fritz van Ryneveld says the idea brings together humour and an important message.

“It’s cheeky, and it’s useful, but it has a serious story behind it,” says van Ryneveld. And, true to character, Tannie Evita is not about to let the moment pass without having the final word.

“And it might just start a conversation, because some messages are too important to forget,” adds Tannie Evita herself.

The anniversary initiative is a reminder of how humour can be used to address serious issues without diminishing their importance

Three decades after the Perron opened, Evita is still finding ways to get South Africans talking. Even if this particular conversation comes with a practical reminder to practise safe sex.