29 Nov 2024

12:13 pm

Black Friday: Long queues and the hunt for ‘big savings’ [VIDEO]

SA shoppers survive long queues for massive discounts on Black Friday.

Long queues at Woodmead shopping centre for Black Friday

Picture: iStock

Queues as far as the eye can see started forming at shopping centres across the country on Friday morning.

Black Friday is a shopping event where retailers offer big discounts on a wide range of products.

It’s usually held on the last Friday of November, following Thanksgiving in the United States.

While most retailers opted to have month-long specials or weekend deals, some kept the tradition of one-day-only “must-have” deals.

At Woodmead, Johannesburg, shoppers queued from the early hours.

Some told broadcaster eNCA that they are set on purchasing branded sneakers after saving their money for this specific date.

WATCH: Shoppers waiting in the queue

Phuti Ndhlovu, a social media user on X, shared a video on the platform showcasing the long queue outside the centre in Woodmead.

The private security company Vision Tactical are in attendance to maintain order at the shopping centre. They shared images of them with shoppers.

Black Friday must use tips for a smarter, safer shopping spree

Black Friday and the festive season are the biggest shopping events of the year, but consumers and busy retailers can become victims.

“Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity for cybercriminals to steal money, obtain data and gain access to corporate systems unnoticed. This also means gaining consumers’ personal information,” says Reza Joseph, ICT and Network Security Product Manager at Itec South Africa.

Cybercrime also affects businesses. Joseph notes how phishing emails offering ‘phoney’ discounts and promotions are often sent by criminals posing as real shops to consumers. This, he said, might damage the company’s standing with clients.

Criminal conduct tends to increase when expenditure is at the forefront.

Black Friday shopping can be both thrilling and overwhelming, according to Francois Wirth, chief information officer at BrightRock.

“While big discounts grab our attention, it’s easy to overlook hidden risks and opportunities.”

Wirth said consumers need to safeguard their data, money, and peace of mind when shopping.

