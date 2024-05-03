Car spiking hotspots to look out for on Gauteng roads

The hotspots were released by the Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) for motorists awareness on Gauteng roads.

Spiking hijacks have been on the rise on Gauteng roads. Picture: Getty Images

Every crisis comes with some opportunity for some and South Africa’s unemployment problems have driven those affected into the opportunistic crime acts, such as the spiking of cars which has seen a rise in Gauteng.

“This is not organised crime syndicates or sophisticated crimes, but rather a situation of desperate people realising motorists at night are isolated soft targets,” said says Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher and policing expert.

Vehicle spiking incidents are reported almost every night on road safety WhatsApp Groups in Gauteng. Despite hotspot lists being circulated, incidents are rising.

The hotspots were released by the Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) for motorists awareness on Gauteng roads.

The hotspots

The N4 Mpumalanga to Pretoria, between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramp.

R21 freeway from OR Tambo International Airport to Pretoria

R562 in Olifantsfontein

N17 between Rondebult and Heidelberg Road

N12 between Klersdorp and Potchefstroom

N4 to Rustenburg between R80 Mabopane freeway and Brits Plaza tollgate Golden Highway

N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramp

N1 Polokwane and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria

N12 in Witbank under the Merridale bridge

N3 between Leondale and Barry Marias Road

“If you manage to get the vehicle to a standstill, you can attack fast and disappear into the night. There is not much more than jewellery, cash and cell phones to rob. The concern is that there is a black market where these items can be sold,” averred Burger.

ALSO READ: ‘Where is my mom?’- Musician Langa Mavuso recounts 11-hour hijacking ordeal

No changes

“It has been six months after Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed and her bodyguards stripped of their guns, while travelling on the N3 near Heidelberg. To date no arrests have been made,” said Chief Executive Officer at Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) Martlé Keyter.

This is a big concern for the Union representing more than 64 000 members in the retail motor industry.

Burger explains that crime is much more complex than what it seems. It is clear with the spike in incidents, that law enforcement authorities are aware of the hot spots, but does not have the manpower to increase visibility and frequency in patrolling these areas.

NOW READ: Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs’ murder suspects may be part of hijacking gang, court hears