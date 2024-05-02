Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs’ murder suspects may be part of hijacking gang, court hears

The six men, Ndumiso Mswane, Fernando Siva, Nlhakanipho Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, linked to the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs may be part of a hijacking gang in the province.

This was heard in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, where they continued their applications for bail on Thursday.

Prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya has expressed the state’s intentions to oppose bail.

Hijacking gang

Reading the affidavit of the investigating officer, the prosecutor said an informer told the police on Sunday, 7 April 2024, that the applicants had been seen driving a red VW Polo GTI without registration plates in Skoonplaas.

On Monday, 8 April 2024, another call was received, reporting that the applicants were seen driving a red VW Polo GTI around Slovoville.

They were seen entering a yard at Slovoville, allegedly pushing away a dilapidated Mitsubishi to make parking space to hide the vehicle, reads the affidavit.

“They pushed back the dilapidated Mitsubishi behind the said motor vehicle. On the same day, the police went to the address and upon arrival, the applicants ran away.”

According to the affidavit, the applicants are known to the witnesses who saw them drive Fleurs’ vehicle on several occasions.

“The owners or tenants of the house where the motor vehicle was hidden told us that the person who requested parking space is Ndumiso Zwane, in return for a favour. He was traced but could not be found.”

On Tuesday, 9 April 2024, the applicants were found hiding.

“During the arrest, Franky Xaba’s mobile phone was seized and communication with an unknown person was noticed.

“This communication was to the effect that if the applicants get arrested, they must confess to the crime because they do not want their names to come out, as they will also be arrested.”

Car stolen in Soweto?

Fleurs’ vehicle was recovered with no registration plates on the day. The disc of the vehicle corresponded with Fleurs’ hijacked car.

“Also, the key of the said motor vehicle was recovered from the applicants during the arrest,” reads the affidavit.

The car had already been stripped.

According to the affidavit, the motive behind Fleurs’ car hijacking relates to a gang that hijacks, strips and sells car parts on the black market.

“In statements obtained from the applicants, they admitted to being in possession of the vehicle for stripping and selling parts.

“They claimed they stole the vehicle parked in front of someone’s yard for days and took it for their benefit.”

Fleurs killed during hijacking

24-year-old Fleurs was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg last month.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, Fleurs was fatally shot at a petrol station while awaiting assistance.

Two armed suspects instructed Fleurs to get out of his car and shot him in the upper body.

Fleurs was rushed to the nearest medical care centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The six suspects face charges of murder, robbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.