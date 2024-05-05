Rush-hour ‘shopping’? Smash-and-grab alert for Gauteng motorists

Smash-and-grab incidents are on the rise due to non-working traffic lights creating bumper-to-bumper 'opportunities' for Gauteng criminals.

Smash-and-grab incidents are on the rise in Gauteng. Photo: iStock

Gauteng motorists are urged to remain vigilant – especially when they are stuck in gridlock traffic during rush hour – amid a recent spate in smash-and-grab incidents in and around Johannesburg CBD.

Despite the welcome lull in load shedding, non-operational traffic lights and the resultant traffic jams at intersections, have been creating the perfect opportunity for smash-and-grab thugs to rob motorists of their valuables.

Smash-and-grab thugs’ modus operandi

According to Gauteng police, the criminals’ modus operandi is to disguise themselves as beggars or vendors in order to “scout” vehicles in traffic for accessible personal belongings.

BusinessTech also reported that security experts noted that traffic lights across the country remain a hotspot for hijackings and cautioned South African motorists to stay alert while filling up, note their surroundings and suspicious characters in the area, and keep their doors locked.

Smash-and-grab and hijacking hotspots in Gauteng

Areas flagged by the police for these crimes, include:

Alexandra

Beyers Naude Drive

Crown Interchange

Diepsloot

Johannesburg CBD

Malibongwe Drive

Midrand

Moroka (Soweto)

Orange Farm

Randburg

Highway robberies: Vehicle spiking on the rise in Gauteng

The Citizen reported this week on a rise in the alarming trend of vehicle spiking.

These incidents occur when criminals throw spikes across a road to immobilise vehicles and then rob the occupants of their valuables.

Speaking to eNCA, Crime Watch’s Yusuf Abramjee also noted the increase in vehicle spiking incidents over the past few months in Gauteng, especially in and around Pretoria.

Vehicle spiking hotspots

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) released a list of vehicle spiking hotspots in Gauteng.

The N4 Mpumalanga to Pretoria, between Solomon Mahlangu and Watermeyer off-ramp.

R21 freeway from OR Tambo International Airport to Pretoria

R562 in Olifantsfontein

N17 between Rondebult and Heidelberg Road

N12 between Klersdorp and Potchefstroom

N4 to Rustenburg between R80 Mabopane freeway and Brits Plaza tollgate Golden Highway

N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga between Bronkhorstspruit and Balmoral off-ramp

N1 Polokwane and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria

N12 in Witbank under the Merridale bridge

N3 between Leondale and Barry Marias Road

8 Ways to avoid spikes placed in the road

MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert provided some tips on how motorists can reduce their risk on the roads and increase their chances of avoiding vehicle spiking incidents which mostly occur at night.

Avoid driving over anything on the road, including plastic bags;

When passing under a bridge, change lanes just before you pass;

Reduce your speed to increase your chances of seeing obstacles on the road;

Concrete lintels are being used as well. If you cannot avoid them any other way, slow down and carefully drive over them;

If the circumstances allow, travel straddling two lanes as it may help you miss spikes being placed in the lane;

If there is another vehicle present, drive six seconds or more behind so their driving can alert you if anything is amiss;

If the highway is quiet enough and safety allows for it, drive across the island (if it is possible) and travel in the opposite direction;

If you spot an obstacle before you reach it, move into the emergency lane or onto the grass if that section of the highway allows for it.

