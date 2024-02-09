Cell C continues to change lives: Introducing the newest members of exclusive millionaires club

Imagine the financial freedom that comes with joining the Cell C Millionaires Club.

Cell C is thrilled to introduce the newest members of its exclusive Millionaires Club! Fortune favoured, not one but three unsuspecting winners, whose identity was revealed amid cheers and excitement at Cell C’s Waterfall Park Head Offices.

Ms. NN, a student hailing from KwaZulu-Natal is brimming with excitement over her recent win. She discovered this life-changing opportunity while recharging on airtime, securing a free win.

As a loyal Cell C customer of four years, she plans to utilise the cash prize to further her studies. Beyond the thrill of winning a R1 million in cash, this was her first time on an airplane which is an experience she will cherish forever.

Mr. RS, a shop floor coordinator residing in the Western Cape, achieved a complimentary spin after recharging on airtime. He was at work when he received that life-changing call. “This moment will change my world,” shares Mr. RS, expressing his intent to use the cash prize to purchase his very first home.

Ms. AM, an administrator at a recruitment company based in Gauteng, had her life changed for the better after a click of a button on the Cell C app. The cash prize will fund the degree she has long dreamed of pursuing, but was hindered by financial challenges. Additionally, she plans to acquire a home for herself and her son and give back to children in need within her community.

In a world fraught with unexpected challenges and events, soaring living costs, load shedding, unemployment woes, dwindling household incomes, and skyrocketing fuel prices, it’s easy to lose hope and forget about brighter possibilities.

Imagine the financial freedom that comes with joining the Cell C Millionaires Club – a summer of streaming, unlimited tanks of fuel to take you to your holiday destination, connecting with friends and family without running out of data.

Melanie Forbes, Cell C’s Chief Marketing Officer, emphasises Cell C’s dedication to changing lives. “Becoming part of the Millionaires Club goes beyond just winning; it involves embracing transformative opportunities. Cell C recognises this and champions the potential for growth and the thrill that accompanies such victories.”

Ready to become the next big winner and join the Cell C Millionaires Club sensation? It’s simpler than you think!

Here’s how to win big:

Customers can win daily cash prizes and every week one lucky customer stands to be a cash millionaire through four exciting games that you can play every day.

Dial *123#, download the Cell C app, visit our stores, or go to http://www.cellc.co.za.