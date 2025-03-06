WATCH: TikTok’s Chad Jones takes amapiano dance moves to Türkiye on bucket list trip

Content creator Chad Jones just ticked Turkiye off his travel bucket list - he shares how his journey was unforgettable.

Whether it’s getting a BBL, new teeth, or a great shopping experience, Türkiye has become a bucket list travel destination.

Chad Jones first captured the internet’s attention with his infectious TikTok South African amapiano dance videos with his family. His smooth moves and vibrant energy have garnered more than 783 000 followers.

Now, he’s taking his talents global, blending travel and dance as he explores the world.

His latest stop? The breathtaking landscapes of Türkiye.

He’s been documenting every step of his adventure on social media.

In a question and answer session, Chad delves into his unforgettable experience in Türkiye and how he’s bringing his signature moves to new horizons.

Türkiye is a dream destination for many travellers. What made it a must-visit spot on your bucket list?

Türkiye has always been on my travel bucket list! As a child, I would see the famous balloon parades, and I always dreamed of experiencing them in person.

Plus, I am a huge foodie, and Türkiye is known for its diverse and incredible cuisine.

When I got the opportunity to fly business class, I knew this was my chance to visit finally.

What was the most surprising thing about Türkiye?

I was shocked by how much it snowed!

I was not expecting that at all. Flying over the snow-covered landscapes, the airline gave me an entirely new perspective on the country’s beauty.

Cappadocia is one of the most photographed places in the world. Did it live up to your expectations?

Honestly, the photos do not do it justice!

Seeing Cappadocia in person is breathtaking. The atmosphere and surroundings are just beyond words — something you must experience to truly understand. My journey there was seamless, and I was blown away from the moment I arrived.

What is the one experience in Türkiye that you think is a must-do?

The hot air balloons in Cappadocia! Even though I did not get to do it myself, I know it was an unforgettable experience.

As a foodie, what was your biggest culinary highlight?

The döner kebabs and koftas are absolutely incredible! Even the meals on Turkish Airlines reflected the country’s rich food culture, so my culinary journey started the moment I boarded my flight.

Where is the best spot for a golden hour photo in Cappadocia?

From where I have been, I would say the best place is Yank Evleri, the hotel we stayed at. The view at golden hour is just magical! You get this dreamy, postcard-worthy scene — something I first saw in travel photos and got to experience firsthand.

What was the biggest cultural impression Türkiye left on you?

The people! They were so friendly and helpful, it really made the experience even more special.

From the airport staff to the locals in every city I visited, there was such a warm and welcoming energy.

If you could bring one thing from Türkiye back home, what would it be?

The koftas! I wish I could have brought some home with me, but at least the airline in-flight meals made sure I had an incredible food experience even on my journey back.

Any funny moments from your trip?

Oh yes! I was following a fellow creator, thinking she knew where she was going. Turns out, she had already lost the group! We both got lost, and they had to send a search and rescue for us. It was wild! Luckily, we made it back just in time to enjoy another incredible meal.

What is the one thing you would do differently if you visited Türkiye again?

I would make sure to try even more local food spots once I land!

Chad’s top travel tips:

1. Plan your Cappadocia experience in advance

Cappadocia is famous for its hot air balloons, but weather conditions can sometimes cause cancellations. If this happens, have a backup itinerary ready.

“I didn’t get to do the balloon ride because of the weather, but the landscapes alone were worth the trip!” Chad advises booking the balloon ride for your first morning, so you have backup days if needed.

2. Indulge in local Turkish cuisine

Türkiye is a food lover’s paradise! From döner kebabs to koftas, every meal is an experience.

“Even the food on the flight felt like an introduction to Türkiye’s rich flavours,” Chad says.

Be sure to visit local spots and try traditional dishes like menemen (Turkish scrambled eggs) and baklava.

3. Stay at a cave hotel in Cappadocia



Cappadocia’s cave hotels offer an unforgettable experience. Chad recommends Yank Evleri, where the sunset views are breathtaking. “Golden hour at the hotel was magical — it’s the perfect place to get that postcard-worthy shot!”

4. Capture the best moments at sunrise and sunset



Cappadocia’s landscapes are stunning at any time, but sunrise and sunset provide the best lighting for photography.

“Even without the balloons, the scenery at sunrise is breathtaking!”

5. Explore beyond Cappadocia



While Cappadocia is a must-visit, Istanbul and Pamukkale offer unique experiences too. “Next time, I’d love to explore more of Türkiye beyond Cappadocia!”

6. Engage with the local culture



Turkish people are known for their warm hospitality.

“Everyone was so friendly and helpful, it made my trip even more special,” Chad shares. Learning a few basic Turkish phrases like “Teşekkür ederim” (Thank you) can go a long way!