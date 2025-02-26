Popular trails for every hiker: From beginners to pros, with expert tips

From rough coastal paths to high mountain peaks and green forests, there's a trail for every type of adventurer.

South Africa is home to some of the most stunning and diverse hiking trails.

From rough coastal paths to high mountain peaks and green forests, there’s a trail for every type of adventurer.

Deon Small, owner and hike leader of Berg Adventures, shares his expert knowledge of the best hiking spots in the country.

His hiking company specialises in professional guiding services across the Okhahlamba Drakensberg mountain range and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, specialising in traditional overnight hikes, where guests sleep in caves or tents.

According to Small, hiking has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, especially following the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“When I started hiking in the 1980s, the mountains were filled with hiking groups, but the trend has shifted over time. Hiking has become more of a niche activity for dedicated enthusiasts.

“However, I’ve seen a significant rise in interest recently, especially in day hikes into the foothills of the Central Drakensberg. Younger South Africans, influenced by social media, are eager to explore the outdoors and test their limits,” Small told The Citizen.

Safety concerns

He said that while more people are taking to the trails, safety remains a key concern.

Small encourages hikers to follow safety precautions and complete the necessary trailhead mountain registers.

“Make sure people know where you’re hiking and when you are expected back. If you’re not too sure, rather hire a guide or join a hiking club or group to start exploring and develop your experience before venturing out on your own,” he said.

He added: “For first-time hikers, I always recommend a gentle introduction with an easy overnight trip. This is ideal for building confidence in the mountains.

“A bad experience on your first hike could discourage someone from hiking for life. It’s crucial to create a positive first impression.

“For more seasoned hikers, as their fitness and skills increase, so too does the challenge of the hikes they can undertake, with options ranging from moderate treks to intense expeditions,” he said.

Popular trails for every hiker

For beginners, Small recommends the Aasvoel Krantz Cave in Highmoor, a relatively easy 4.5 km hike. Aasvoel Krantz offers hikers the unique opportunity to sleep in a cave, something many find unforgettable.

For those seeking more adventure, he suggests the Amphitheatre hike to Tugela Falls — the world’s highest waterfall at 985 metres.

“Sleeping on top of the world and waking up to one of the best sunrises — not much will beat the experience,” Small said.

The Giants Cup Trail, a multi-day trek, Small said is a favourite among those looking for a moderate challenge, with the added bonus of swimming in mountain streams and the comfort of huts instead of tents.

For hikers preparing for high-altitude climbs like Mount Kilimanjaro, the Champagne Castle hike provides valuable altitude training in the heart of the Drakensberg.

Small recommends Mafadi — the highest point in South Africa at 3,451 metres above sea level- as a true test of endurance for those seeking the ultimate challenge.

“This expedition-style hike pushes hikers to their limits, with unpredictable weather and rugged terrain demanding the best from both the hiker and their gear.”

Benefits of hiking

Hiking has many benefits, including physical and mental health improvements.

“Hiking is an incredible way to de-stress. The fresh air, exercise, and time away from the demands of daily life rejuvenate the body and soul.

“If you’re not fit enough, no worries — start with a day hike or an easy walk to a mountain stream. It’s all about gradually building your stamina and experience,” Small said.

For those hesitant about hiking, he said joining a guided hike or a hiking group can help them build confidence before embarking on solo adventures.

“Once you experience the beauty and serenity of the mountains, you’ll be hooked. If you want to see the world’s most spectacular views, you need to get out there and experience it for yourself.”

Final tips

Hiking in rugged terrain presents its own challenges, with injury being the most significant risk.

“Accidents often occur on the way back. Concentration can slip, and a simple lapse in focus can lead to missteps and injuries. That’s why it’s crucial to stay alert throughout the entire hike, not just during the ascent.”

Small said preparation is key, including having a well-stocked first aid kit, reliable communication tools, and researching the route in advance.

“The weather is highly unpredictable. It can go from hot and sunny to snowing in a matter of minutes, so always be prepared for any conditions.”

