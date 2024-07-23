Chill Your Way: Uncover the Coolest Offers on Freezers

Your ultimate frozen storage solution, tips and advice.

Before browsing for a freezer for sale, make sure you take a few things into account.

Are you the kind of person who plans and prepares ahead of time when buying in bulk at Food Lovers or creating an extra pan of chicken-a-la-king or waffles to freeze? If that’s the case, you probably have good freezer storage space and must shop less frequently and buy more food per trip.

However, food prices keep rising, and even if you’re shopping more frequently for those specials, you might still need additional freezer space to store all the saving deals.

Keep in mind that freezers are basically big empty boxes and can be hard to organise, especially a box freezer. Luckily in today’s modern age, some manufacturers are adding smart storage features such as adjustable drawers and shelves and tiered bins.

Before browsing for a freezer for sale, make sure you take a few things into account. Which appliance is best depends on several factors, including the amount of available space, how often you shop, and the type of defrost your freezer uses.

To pick out the perfect freezer to meet your needs, simply follow our handy shopping guide provided in this article while visiting the Shop Scanner website.

Freezer Size

How much space do you have for your freezer? Freezers range from tall upright freezers to space efficient under-counter and chest freezers. Height, width, and depth can all vary.

Standard upright freezers are very popular and easy to organise and provide maximum storage capacity for your week-to-week shopping.

Chest freezers take up more space and come with a lid instead of a door, but they are perfect for bulk freezing.

Small under-counter freezers that are the size of a dishwasher can easily fit in tight spaces.

Capacity

How do you know how much freezing capacity you need?

A 93 litres freezer will take about 5 bags of groceries

A 200 litres freezer will take about 11 bags of groceries.

A 387 litres freezer will be able to hold 20 bags of groceries.

Efficient energy

All freezers are labelled with energy efficiency rating on a scale from A+++ which is the most efficient, to G which is the least efficient. Be sure to select a freezer with an energy class from A+ upwards. This rating will help you to cut your energy costs. You can also reduce energy consumption by placing your freezer away from heat emitting appliances like stoves and geysers.

Defrosting Your Freezer

Today’s modern freezer are mostly self-defrosting models that will save you from manually defrosting your freezer every few months. They prevent frost build-up and preserve the original flavour and texture of your food, keeping it away from ice crystals that can be harmful for you. Some models never require defrosting.

Temperature

The temperature in your freezer is very important, and you need to be in full control. The following features are available in the South African market:

Optimum temperature where the freezing system maintains an even temperature in every drawer to make your food last and stay fresh longer.

Express freeze function that helps to freeze your fresh produce almost instantly, preserving its flavour, colour and nutritional value.

High temperature alert gives a warning signal that lets you know if the door has been left open or if the internal temperature is rising.

Overall, a freezer is another one of the most used appliances in a South African home.

Whether you’re doing weekly shopping or buying in bulk, choose a model that aligns with your needs and local conditions.

No matter how hectic your schedule becomes, a freezer will keep all your perishable goods crisp and delicious, extend meats and herb oils lifespan and ensuring that you have far less waste in your home.