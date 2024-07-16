It’s frosty out there, but Huawei is heating things up!

Experience the warmth of winter savings of up to R10,000 on selected Huawei products

Huawei is ready to melt the Winter ice with our Winter Warmer Sale and turn up the heat with our Super Device experience. Don’t be left out in the cold with devices that just don’t talk to each other. With Huawei Super Device, your phone, watch, earbuds, and tablet work together perfectly, connected with just one tap!

This winter, you can hot up your style with the trendy and tech-savvy Huawei nova 12i, nova 12SE, nova 12s, nova Y62 and the Huawei nova Y72 or the too-hot-to-handle Huawei Watch GT 4 or go square with the Huawei Watch FIT 3. The Huawei MateBook D16 is also available.

Bringing the heat to the chill is the new fashion forward Huawei Pura 70 Series. All these products will connect you to your interconnected Huawei tech world seamlessly.

ALSO READ: MTN tops mobile network quality, Rain drops below SA average

Savings, style, interconnectedness, super-fast charging, classic designs, fitness tracking and enhanced performance. These are the hottest features you will see this winter.

Send winter packing and experience the warmth of winter savings of up to R10,000 on selected Huawei products and applicable Huawei deals, subject to Ts&Cs.

Find your hottest winter deal at the Huawei Online Store, Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible or selected retailers.

HUAWEI Online Store

Valid from 1st-31st July: Save up to R12,000

Get the Huawei MateBook D15 i5 at R9,999 and receive an additional 10% off purchase coupon. The Huawei nova 12s at R7,999 or the Huawei Watch FIT 3 with the new nylon strap priced at R2,999 and for an extra R29 you can get an extra watch strap. Also included in the sale is the Huawei Watch GT4, 41mm, going for R5,999. All deals include a host of free gifts.

Vodacom

Valid from 5th-31st July: Save up to R10,000

Get the Huawei nova 12i at R299 PMx36 or the Huawei nova Y72, double deal at R479 PMx24. Also on offer is the fashion forward, Huawei Pura 70 at R699 PMx36 and receive a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999.

MTN

Valid from 1st-31st July: Save up to R10,000

Get the Huawei Pura 70 for R699 PMx36 and get a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R5,059, or a Huawei nova 12i for R329 PMx36 and get a free Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 valued at R1,499 as well as a R500 Pick n Pay voucher and a R600 voucher for the Huawei online shop or get the Huawei nova Y72 for R289 PMx36 and get R600 Huawei Online Store voucher.

Telkom

Valid from 1st-31st July: Save up to R7,999

Get the Huawei Pura 70 Pro for R889 PMx36 and get a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999, or a Huawei Pura 70 for R739 PMx36 or a Huawei nova 12i for R479 PMx24.

Cell C

From 5th-31st July: Save up to R8,000

Get the Huawei nova Y72 for R379 PMx36 or take advantage of a double deal at R649 PMx36, or the Huawei nova 12i at R399 PMx36 or a double deal at R699 PMx36, or the Huawei nova 12 SE for R449 PMx36 or a double deal at R899 PMx36.

Incredible Connection

From 1st-31st July: Save up to R2,000

Get the Huawei MateBook D16 for R12,999 and get free gifts worth R1,398.

As the cold sets in, let Huawei be your go-to for warming up this winter. With incredible savings and seamless connectivity, our Winter Warmers Sale offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech game.

Whether you’re looking for the latest smartphone, a stylish smartwatch or a powerful laptop, Huawei has the ideal solution to keep you connected and stylish.

Keep your device in tip-top shape with our special Winter Warmer Sale! Upgrade to HUAWEI Care+ for added protection and save up to 20% Off. Ts&Cs apply, and the deal applies to participating models.

So why wait? Embrace the warmth of our hottest deals and make this Winter unforgettable with Huawei Winter Warmer Sale. Visit our online store or your nearest retailer and discover the difference today!

Don’t miss out on these red-hot deals—terms and conditions apply.