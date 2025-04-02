Care to wash your hair? Does the brand of shampoo really make a difference?

Is there really a difference between shampoos? If so, what does the soapy goo do?

What shampoo do you use, and can you tell the difference? Picture: iStock

This experiment made some hair fall out and revealed my bald spot more than I’d like. Yet it answered a question that’s bugged me for years.

This is one of life’s little questions that nag you until you answer them.

Shampoo isn’t cheap, but it’s not a luxury. Nothing is as unattractive as oily hair leaving marks on car windows or causing a run for soap and water. Clean hair is akin to cleanliness; it’s close to godliness.

Off-the-shelf shampoos seem like a sea of sameness. I tried Pantene Smooth and Silky, not suitable for my hair type, but it was notable. Besides leaving a soft touch, it had a clean scent that lingered after a long, sweaty day. Surprisingly, I found that a small amount of shampoo can go a long way.

Kids’s shampoos are super cool

Kids’ shampoos, like Johnson and Johnson’s kids range with Cotton fragrance, are fantastic. If it gets in your eyes, adults need no more tears too. Organics also offers a kids’ range, and the strawberry-flavored one makes you hungry for dessert.

For adults, expensive shampoos aren’t out of reach. The Body Shop’s Tea Tree or Banana shampoos are excellent for your hair. They contain no chemicals and last a long time. My Tea Tree shampoo, costing over R 200, still had some left after three months.

Lush, known for bath bombs, also makes shampoo. Their Ethically Sourced Honey shampoo is luxurious, restorative, and invigorating. It’s not cheap, and self-discipline is needed to make it last. But the temptation to use it generously is strong because it smells so good. It’s the best treat my hair’s had since the last wash.

Hair like straw

If you like a barn-like feel, try Thursday Plantation’s Tea Tree shampoo. It cleans your hair but leaves it strawy, not shiny.

Conditioner helps, but it wasn’t a great fit for my hair. It felt like it could be baled and shipped as horse feed.

A similar effect came from a no-name brand my wife bought, allegedly with special Brazilian ingredients and Argon oil. It made as much sense on my head as a Joe Biden campaign speech, and neither’s in the running anymore.

Then there’s Pure Hair, a brand you won’t smell coming or going. It has no fragrance, no adverse-impact chemicals, and is perfect for sensitive skin.

It’s a great shampoo that doesn’t take much to get your hair clean. I feel fresh, despite not actually smelling of anything. Like water quenches thirst more than a soft drink; one you can taste, the other, well, not so sugary.

One size does not fit all

This experiment, which lasted several months, taught me that hair is not one size fits all.

It showed that cheap shampoo can end up being expensive, and a pricey bottle can save money over time.

Also, using the wrong shampoo can be costly, as the hair loss from a chemical imbalance in my scalp taught me.