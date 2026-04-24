Gauteng hip surgery wait list stretches to ten years

DA says knee operation booked for 2032 at Bara. Digitalisation incomplete and referrals overwhelm tertiary hospitals causing years long delays.

Gauteng patients waiting for hip replacements are forced to go on the public hospital waiting list for three to 10 years.

This was revealed by Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko, who was responding to DA questions in the Gauteng legislature recently.

Mazibuko blames theatre downtime staff shortages

When asked what the reason was for the increased number of patients on the waiting list and waiting time in the past six months, Mazibuko said there were several issues, including:

High proportion of backlog cases not digitised, which is now in progress after the introduction of the treatment time guarantee system;

Theatre downtime (equipment and staffing constraints);

Implant and consumables availability; and

Increased referrals to tertiary and central hospitals.

Mazibuko said other things that contributed to the situation was a water shortage that happened last June, which caused the cancellation and postponement of surgeries, which led to unpredictable surgical schedules.

According to her, the constant breakage of chillers led to uncontrollable theatre temperatures.

As a solution to the crisis, she has promised to recruit additional specialised clinicians and to prioritise the repair of theatre equipment.”

Longest waiting times for hip replacement surgery

Based on her response, the longest waiting times were for hip replacement surgery at major hospitals, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg, Helen Joseph, Tembisa, Kalafong and Sebokeng hospitals.

At smaller hospitals like Mamelodi, Edenvale, Leratong and Far East Rand, the situation was better as they had the shortest waiting times for hip surgery.

At Steve Biko Hospital, the waiting time was also better.

Jack Bloom, DA shadow health MEC, said: “I know of a patient at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital who has been told her knee operation will be done in six years’ time in July 2032.

“Although cataract surgery is simpler and quicker, many smaller hospitals have shorter waiting times for cataract removal than the major facilities.

Surgical backlog exposes health system in crisis

“I suspect the official waiting lists understate the real need as many patients are still waiting to see a specialist to place them on the list and the department acknowledges incomplete digitalisation of backlog cases.”

Bloom said the huge surgical backlog exposes a health system in crisis. He said it was unacceptable that patients endure years of pain and disability while waiting for surgery.

Delayed treatment often leads to worsening conditions and higher long-term costs, he said.

“Although the department cites measures such as weekend surgical marathons and increased clinician recruitment, these are not new and have yet to make a meaningful dent in the backlog.

“The DA will push to ensure that sufficient resources are devoted to theatres to run smoothly without cancellations due to mismanagement and poor maintenance.”

Health system under severe strain

Lindiwe Mahlangu, a Positive Women Network Gauteng representative, condemned the situation, saying it reflects a health system under severe strain.

“When over 26 000 patients are waiting for surgical care, it signals systemic challenges that go beyond isolated issues,” said Mahlangu.

“Delayed access to essential surgery is not just an inconvenience, it is a serious public health concern that affects dignity, quality of life and economic productivity.”

“While the explanations provided – staff shortages, equipment issues, and infrastructure failures – are valid, they also highlight long-standing gaps in planning, investment and maintenance in the public health care system.”