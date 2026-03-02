CV Botoxing sees job seekers trim CVs to beat age and salary filters

It's not fudging the truth nor falsifying anything, but job seekers are increasingly 'botoxing' their CVs to pass digital filters. Here's why.

Professionals are cutting years off their CVs in an effort to avoid being screened out before they reach the interview stage. It has a name, CV Botoxing.

Job seekers are removing graduation dates, trimming early career histories and softening their seniority and previously earned pay packages.

It is not about falsifying qualifications, but about reducing the risk of appearing too experienced, too expensive or too old in a hiring market where early screening has become fast and automated.

A specialist recruiter at a large digital recruitment platform that hosts millions of candidate profiles said today’s AI-powered systems can filter applicants by age and salary bands on the back end, depending on how recruiters configure searches. “In order to have a profile registered on the platform, you have to have your ID number installed, which is verified. Your ID number then gives away your age, and on the back end, it gives you the capabilities as a recruiter to say, I would like to source talent from a specific age range,” he said.

AI can filter applicants quickly

Salary filters operate similarly. “If candidates exceed the budget in terms of what they’re looking for, they’re automatically removed from the list of potential candidates,” he said, adding that while age and salary ranges can be configured in searches, the intention is often budget-driven rather than discriminatory. “As soon as you are in your 50s, it is definitely a lot more difficult to find a job because employers generally want younger staff.”

He said his organisation has encountered a growing number of botoxed CVs as a result. The pressure is not confined to workers over 50. Professionals in their 30s and 40s are increasingly compressing timelines so their CVs reveal fewer age signals. The edits are often subtle. Graduation dates are removed, and early roles are grouped together. 25 years of experience becomes “over 10 years’ experience”. Titles are simplified, with “Lead” replacing “Director”.

Research shows a significant portion of job seekers believe their applications are filtered out before a human reviews them. That perception, whether accurate or not, has contributed to strategic editing.

Strategic CV editing

Claire Lockey, managing partner of executive search firm Pinion Search, said the phenomenon is not entirely new because candidates have always tailored their CVs to improve competitiveness. “For as long as the information presented in a CV has been used to screen for suitability, so have candidates edited, shortened, or highlighted their experience to ensure that their fit for a role is easily discerned over other competing candidates,” she said.

She added that this practice predates digital tools and continues now that automation and AI assist with screening.

Lockey said recruitment environments differ significantly depending on level. “I recruit at executive and very senior management level, and this influences the path of the placement process. I do not use automated systems as I actively headhunt through open source intelligence means,” she said.

What she does see is more experienced professionals competing for roles that could also be filled by younger candidates with less experience on paper. “It is occurring in instances where more experienced candidates are hoping to be considered for roles which could be equally filled by younger candidates. In practice, one sees this in tertiary-educated individuals with 15 years’ experience and more.”

Long career histories can also trigger assumptions about remuneration and adaptability. “Candidates who have been working for longer have naturally received increases as new remuneration is negotiated with each new job offer,” she said. “If we start to compare the generational differences, then adaptability is a strong consideration, as well as the changes in leadership styles across all generations,” Lockey said. She addresses these assumptions directly with clients at the outset of a search to surface potential bias.

What makes the CV Botox debate contentious, said the recruitment specialist, is that many candidates claim it works. After months of unsuccessful applications, some report receiving interview calls only after trimming older experience from their CVs.

But Lockey said the discussion cannot be applied uniformly across all levels of hiring. “It’s the same as placing the readers of an investigative newspaper and a gossip magazine in the same bag and trying to extract answers. You won’t find correlations because they are so different.”

