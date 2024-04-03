Eish Eskom! 6 tips to help you reduce your electricity bill

With Eskom’s new electricity tariff hikes that came into effect on Monday, consumers will need to find inventive ways to save on their electricity bill to make ends meet.

Despite Mzansi having been in the dark for the biggest part of 2024, power utility Eskom’s 2024/2025 regulator-approved tariff still came into effect on Monday, 1 April. Unfortunately, the 12.74% tariff increase is no April Fool’s joke.

South Africans have been cutting every possible corner and turned every penny twice, which still left them in a tight spot come months end. With the increased price of electricity, consumers will now have to find even more inventive ways to keep the lights on – when Eskom hasn’t switched them off.

Here are 6 tips that can help your household save electricity and money:

While some of the below tips may sound very obvious, we don’t always implement them all the time. You will see quite a bit of savings by following the below energy saving tips religiously.

Get energy-efficient light bulbs

If you haven’t replaced all the light bulbs in your home with energy-efficient ones yet, this task should be at the top of your list. According to a report by Sectional Title Solutions, a company that provides expert advice on cost-effective, sustainable solutions, LED light bulbs use 75% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and they last up to 25 times longer.

Unplug your electronics when you’re not using them

Just because your television is switched off, it doesn’t mean that it has stopped using electricity. Sectional Title Solutions says consumers can shave up to 10% off their electricity bill by unplugging appliances like TV’s, your microwave, chargers and computers and monitors when you are not using them.

Lower your geyser temperature

This is also a very obvious tip, but one that is not necessarily religiously implemented. Your geyser accounts for 40% of your electricity bill. However, the good news is that by lowering the temperature from 70°C to 60°C, you can save up to 20% on your electricity bill.

Go solar

This is a no brainer, but it can be a costly exercise. With your geyser using the biggest amount of your household’s electricity, investing in a solar geyser will save you a lot of money in the long run. Converting your electric geyser to a solar one will cost about R30 000, including the installation.

Cook smart

Here’s a new tip you may not have heard of before! Keeping the lid on the pot while you cook will conserve heat and energy. According to energy saving tips from the Department of Energy, the size of your pot should also match the size of the stove plate as this can save you up to 25% on the electricity you use while cooking.

They also point out that using pans and pots with a flat bottom consumes up to 50% less energy.

Clean smart

When doing your laundry, skip the pre-wash cycle for clothes that aren’t very dirty. This can help you save up to 20% less electricity.

