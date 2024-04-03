The bright side: Load shedding to remain suspended until further notice

Eskom says it has seen sustained generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves, while only a moderate demand is expected this week.

South Africans can be cautiously optimistic their lights will continue to stay on, after a much-enjoyed week of no forced blackouts.

Eskom announced load shedding will remain suspended until further notice.

“This is a result of sustained available generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated moderate demand for the week ahead,” the power utility revealed on Wednesday.

“Eskom will provide a system update on Friday or communicate any significant changes should they occur.

“A total of 2 365MW is planned to be returned to service by Friday evening, while continuing with planned maintenance to ensure improved reliability of our fleet.

“The evening peak demand tonight [Wednesday] is expected to reach 27 613MW.”

Tariff increase ‘due to mismanagement’

Eskom’s 2024/2025 regulator-approved 12.74% tariff came into effect on Monday, 1 April.

The reason they [Eskom] increase it is they have been mismanaged financially and operationally for many years by politicians. And now this is what we get – electricity price increases and there’s still a lack of electricity,” said director and chief economist of the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt.

Roodt said Eskom had asked for more than a 30% increase but Nersa had granted it a lower increase.

“The reason Eskom asked for an increase is because it owes more than R400 billion and it must pay interest on that. The last time it issued its financial statements, it made more than a R20 billion loss. And it will probably make another R20 billion loss this financial year,” Roodt said.

Additional reporting by: Zanele Mbengo.