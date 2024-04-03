Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Nicholas Zaal

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

3 Apr 2024

03:15 pm

The bright side: Load shedding to remain suspended until further notice

Eskom says it has seen sustained generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves, while only a moderate demand is expected this week.

Load shedding

Photo: iStock

South Africans can be cautiously optimistic their lights will continue to stay on, after a much-enjoyed week of no forced blackouts.

Eskom announced load shedding will remain suspended until further notice.

ALSO READ: Lights on a little longer as Eskom extends load shedding suspension

“This is a result of sustained available generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated moderate demand for the week ahead,” the power utility revealed on Wednesday.

Eskom will provide a system update on Friday or communicate any significant changes should they occur.

“A total of 2 365MW is planned to be returned to service by Friday evening, while continuing with planned maintenance to ensure improved reliability of our fleet.

“The evening peak demand tonight [Wednesday] is expected to reach 27 613MW.”

Tariff increase ‘due to mismanagement’

Eskom’s 2024/2025 regulator-approved 12.74% tariff came into effect on Monday, 1 April.

The reason they [Eskom] increase it is they have been mismanaged financially and operationally for many years by politicians. And now this is what we get – electricity price increases and there’s still a lack of electricity,” said director and chief economist of the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt.

ALSO READ: Eish Eskom! 6 tips to help you reduce your electricity bill

Roodt said Eskom had asked for more than a 30% increase but Nersa had granted it a lower increase.

“The reason Eskom asked for an increase is because it owes more than R400 billion and it must pay interest on that. The last time it issued its financial statements, it made more than a R20 billion loss. And it will probably make another R20 billion loss this financial year,” Roodt said.

ALSO READ: Eskom ‘in deep trouble’ amid plans to hit consumers with above 30% tariff increase

Additional reporting by: Zanele Mbengo.

Read more on these topics

Electricity Eskom Load Shedding

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lifestyle Eish Eskom! 6 tips to help you reduce your electricity bill
Local Soccer Mokwena defends Sundowns’ Bafana players using private jet
South Africa SANDF: SA soldiers weren’t taken hostage in DRC
Local News Ezemvelo game reserve in hot water after man hospitalised in elephant attack
Elections MK party appeals IEC decision to bar Zuma from contesting elections

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe