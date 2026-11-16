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5 billion and counting: How Tyla became South Africa’s biggest streaming export

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

5 minute read

16 November 2026

01:21 pm

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Tyla has reportedly passed five billion total Spotify streams, making her South Africa's most-streamed artist.

Tyla crosses 5 billion Spotify streams, becoming South Africa’s most-streamed artist ever

Tyla at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Picture: Xavier Collin for Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via AFP

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Tyla has hit another milestone. According to streaming-data tracker ChartMasters, the Johannesburg-born star surpassed five billion total Spotify streams last week, making her the most-streamed South African artist ever.

The milestone

ChartMasters’ catalogue figures put Tyla’s all-credits Spotify total above five billion, and her all-time ranking on the platform is reportedly climbing. By late October, she had about 24.7 million monthly listeners, far ahead of any other South African woman on the platform. She also tops Spotify’s local RnB charts.

Her smash hit, Water, remains the engine, with more than 1.5 billion streams as of early November. Push 2 Start, Chanel, Truth or Dare and Jump are among her other heavy performers.

From Edenvale to the Hot 100

Born Tyla Laura Seethal on 30 January 2002, she grew up in Johannesburg and matriculated from Edenglen High School in 2019. She was spotted on Instagram by manager Garth von Glehn, and her independent single Getting Late (featuring Kooldrink) gained traction at home that same year. A deal with Epic Records followed.

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Water changed everything in 2023. Driven by a viral TikTok challenge built on the South African Bacardi dance style, the song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. That made her the first South African solo artist on the chart since Hugh Masekela, 55 years earlier. In 2024, she won the inaugural Grammy for Best African Music Performance, and her self-titled debut album arrived that March.

A*Pop and the road

Her second album, A*Pop, arrived on 24 July 2026. It includes songs like Chanel, Is It and She Did It Again (featuring Zara Larsson). The A*Pop World Tour began in Europe in October, including an added Brixton date in London. The North American leg runs through mid-November to 19 December, closing in Las Vegas.

She plays Cape Town on 4 January 2027, then Pretoria and Johannesburg (SunBet Arena and Expo Centre Nasrec) days later on 8 and 9 January. In February and March, she supports Bruno Mars on his Australia and New Zealand dates.

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