Keith Sweat brings R&B nostalgia to Pretoria concert this December

R&B legend Keith Sweat is bringing his signature slow jams to Pretoria this December.

South African fans of old-school R&B have a date to circle on their calendars. American singer Keith Sweat is heading to Pretoria for an evening of soulful harmonies, timeless love songs and nostalgic hits.

The Grammy-nominated singer will perform at Ndlala Arena on Friday, 18 December 2026. He will be the headline act for Night 3 of the five-night Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 concert series.

Musical history

Sweat, one of the defining voices of the new jack swing movement, is expected to bring some of his best-known tracks to the stage. This will allow fans to experience the music that helped shape R&B through the late 1980s and 1990s.

Songs such as Twisted, Nobody and Make It Last Forever remain favourites among audiences. These are people who grew up with his distinctive vocals and romantic approach to R&B.

He will be joined by fellow American R&B singer Jac Ross, adding another soulful dimension to the evening’s entertainment.

The night will also feature American television personalities Nicole Murphy and Crystle Stewart as co-hosts. This will bring an international entertainment flavour to the Pretoria event.

Five nights of grandeur

The Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 concert series is designed as a five-night entertainment experience. Different international performers will take the stage throughout the programme.

For Pretoria audiences, Sweat’s appearance offers an opportunity to enjoy a live performance from an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations. The concert will take place at Ndlala Arena, situated inside Ndlala Mall at the corner of Steve Biko and Pretorius streets in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Doors open at 3 pm, with the show scheduled to start at 5 pm. The event is strictly for those aged 18 and older.

Tickets and booking details

Tickets are available through the official Ndlala Arena website. There are five reserved seating categories and a total of 552 seats available.

There is also an incentive for concertgoers planning to attend more than one night of the series. Those booking multiple nights within the same seating tier qualify for a 20% discount.