‘His songs are timeless classics’: Tributes pour in for legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni

Mlangeni passed away this week after a short illness.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for veteran South African musician Bernard “Babsy” Mlangeni.

Mlangeni passed away on Thursday at the age of 83 after a short illness.

He is remembered for his contribution to South African music, his songwriting and his use of music to reflect the country’s social and political realities.

Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said Mlangeni’s music had become part of South Africa’s musical heritage.

“Through his distinctive voice, guitar and songwriting, he sang about love, longing, ordinary life and the times through which South Africans were living. His music travelled across generations, languages and communities, becoming part of the soundtrack of lives that were being lived, loved and remembered,” Sibisi said.

‘His songs are timeless classics’

In a statement on the weekend, the chairperson of Parliament’s Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries, Makhi Feni, said Mlangeni had left behind a catalogue of music that would continue to be enjoyed by future generations.

“Babsy Mlangeni is a legend, and we should celebrate that he lived among us and, importantly, that he was South African. He has left us a treasure that we can return to at any moment. His songs are timeless classics through which his legacy will live on for his grandchildren,” Feni said.

The committee also extended its condolences to Mlangeni’s family, friends and the music industry.

Feni said Mlangeni’s distinct voice remained in the memories of South African music lovers.

“We can only celebrate the life of a legend whose distinct voice remains in the minds of many South African music lovers. Babsy was our very own Stevie Wonder and a proud artist who never let disability determine his destiny,” he said.

The committee also highlighted Mlangeni’s contribution to music during apartheid, noting that artists of his generation used their work to reflect the social and political conditions of the time.

“Together with other legends such as Lazarus Kgakgudi, Steve Kekana and many others, they dominated the music scene of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s-an era that coincided with the height of apartheid in our country,” Feni said.

“They were artists-cum-activists who used their music to expose what white people were doing in our country. Their ability to use cultural expression to portray the ills of apartheid-era South Africa will never be forgotten.”

We have just concluded a visit to the family of the late Ntate Babsy Mlangeni to convey our condolences on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government.



His remarkable contribution to South African music, arts and culture will continue to inspire generations.



May his soul rest… pic.twitter.com/4MuAM2xHOm October 3, 2026

With Heritage Month still ringing in our ears, it is a particularly sad moment for us to acknowledge the passing of our beloved township soul pioneer Babsy Mlangeni, aged 83.



Heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and the music fraternity.



uBaba Mlangeni leaves us with a… pic.twitter.com/PBPcUFek9x — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 2, 2026