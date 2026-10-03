‘I fear for my life’: Blue Mbombo alleges death threats from Thami Ndlala

Ndlala has since denied the allegations.

Model and businesswoman Blue Mbombo says she fears for her life.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Mbombo alleged that she has been receiving death threats and verbal abuse from businessman Thami Ndlala.

“As South Africa has been confronted with brutal cases of GBV, a similar scourge has been haunting my personal space. I hoped I could deal with it discreetly and privately. However, it proved too egregious a monster for one woman to contain,” she said.

Mbombo alleged that the threats had been ongoing for several months.

“For the past few months, I have been subjected to death threats, verbal abuse, and emotional torment by the prominent businessman, Thami Ndlala, who also hired people to intimidate me,” she said.

She added that the situation escalated when her child was allegedly also threatened.

“My naivety had led me to believe that he would grow tired and stop. Instead, he persisted, and things got worse. On several occasions, he made death threats. It was at that point, when he threatened the life of my child, that I felt it was enough,” Mbombo said.

Case opened with SAPS

Mbombo said she had opened a case against Ndlala with the South African Police Service (SAPS), supported by what she described as “substantial evidence”.

She also said an interim protection order had been granted against him.

“The decision to speak is not about seeking a public fight or damaging his reputation. But to protect myself and my loved ones from physical, mental, and reputational harm, and to allow the appropriate legal processes to take their course,” she said.

Thami Ndlala denies allegations

Ndlala has since denied the allegations in a statement released on Saturday by his foundation, the Thami Ndlala Foundation.

“Mr Ndlala categorically denies the allegations made against him and will continue to address them through the appropriate legal processes,” the Foundation said.

The Foundation also addressed Mbombo’s allegation that Ndlala threatened her child.

“Mr Ndlala is a husband and a father of two young daughters, aged six and twelve. He is acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with protecting children and emphatically rejects any suggestion that he would threaten the life of a child.”

The Foundation also disputed the supporting material that Mbombo said was included in her protection-order application.

It said the documentation presented to Ndlala did not contain the alleged supporting material.

“Ms Mbombo’s application repeatedly refers to alleged supporting material and annexures in relation to the incidents upon which she relies. Yet, in the documentation presently before Mr Ndlala, the alleged supporting material upon which these serious allegations are said to be based is conspicuously absent,” the Foundation said.

“The Foundation will not conduct a public trial by social media. However, neither will it remain silent while serious allegations are placed before the public without the evidence, history and circumstances necessary to properly understand them.”