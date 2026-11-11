‘Insensitive and reckless’: Inkabi Records faces backlash over statement on Lwah Ndlunkulu’s health and alleged ‘substance use’

The record label released a statement denying claims that it was responsible for the singer's health challenges.

Inkabi Records has faced backlash after releasing a statement addressing allegations about the health and well-being of its artist, Lwah Ndlunkulu.

The record label denied claims that it was responsible for the singer’s health challenges. It also addressed speculation about her personal circumstances and professional relationship with the label.

This follows reports that the singer was hospitalised after experiencing health complications.

In its statement, Inkabi Records rejected allegations that it was responsible for her condition.

“We wish to state categorically that Inkabi Records rejects the allegations that the label is responsible for Lwah’s current health challenges.

“The label’s understanding, informed by its engagement with Lwah and her family, is that her present difficulties are associated with personal circumstances, including concerns related to substance use, and not with any conduct by Inkabi Records,” the statement reads.

The statement also addressed questions about the singer’s contractual and financial relationship with the record label.

“We are equally aware of speculation concerning Lwah’s contractual and financial relationship with Inkabi Records.

“The label maintains that its dealings with Lwah have been conducted fairly and in accordance with the contractual arrangements governing our professional relationship,” it added.

Inkabi Records said it would not disclose further details about the singer’s health or treatment without her family’s approval and consent.

‘Insensitive and reckless’

The statement sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some questioning the label’s decision to discuss the singer’s personal circumstances, particularly its reference to substance use.

One Instagram user, Guguletho, described the statement as insensitive and reckless.

“This statement is a bit insensitive and reckless though,” the user wrote.

Another user, Mthombeni, criticised the label for mentioning substance use.

“Mentioning substance abuse is just throwing her under the bus. I’m so hurt and disappointed. Yooooh this is not nice, I did not even read the whole thing…” the user wrote.

This statement from Inkabi Records was released to embarrass Lwah Ndlunkulu and make her the bad person in this whole situation.



They could've put out a statement to protect the image of Inkabi Records without dragging her name through the mud. There was absolutely no need to… pic.twitter.com/Y4JgnpgUg0 November 10, 2026