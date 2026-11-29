Khuzani's new album gets personal, Kirk Franklin takes gospel into Afrobeats and hip hop, Olivia Rodrigo goes Christmas and Darque takes on GBV.

Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose wants God to tell him when he is going to die. What a sobering thought this time of year, and an existential question beyond the pale.

The rationale is not because he has a death wish, but because he wants to prepare for his children’s future. It’s one of several personal matters the musician tackles on his new album, Isihlangu Somnumzane, out this month.

Meanwhile, as Mpungose seeks answers to life, the universe and everything, US gospel star Kirk Franklin has experimented and paired gospel with Afrobeats, hip hop and R&B. And perhaps Mariah is not the only Christmas the world will have to put up with forever, because Olivia Rodrigo released her first festive-season single.

Maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose, known as Indlamlenze, has released his new album Isihlangu Somnumzane.

Khuzani lifts the lid on being a man

Multiple award-winning maskandi musician Khuzani, aka Indlamlenze, has stuck to his pattern of releasing an album every year. But this time, much of the lyrical content is introspective. Just read the intro of this article, and you’ll get it.

The title, Isihlangu Somnumzane, translates to A Man’s Shield, and the album comprises 21 tracks and almost two hours of music. Khuzani tackles everything from marriage, loyalty and forgiveness to faith and the emotional baggage men often carry without talking about it.

The musician recently got married and dedicated the track Njalo, featuring Londeka Shangase, to his wife. On Ihlaya Lesgwili, Khuzani takes a swipe at wealthy individuals attempting to wield influence over the maskandi industry. Politics is everywhere.

The album also features Jaiva Zimnike, Mjolisi, Abafana Be Colenso and Njabulo Langa. In April, Khuzani became the first recipient of the Best Maskandi award at the Metro FM Music Awards. In September, he received a Cultural Icon in Maskandi Music award in Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Kirk Franklin takes God across genres

Twenty Grammy awards and more than three decades in the music business have not stopped American gospel musician Kirk Franklin from experimenting.

He does not rest on his laurels, and his fourteenth solo album, I Am What I Am, comprises seven live recordings featuring his trademark big choir sound. Then add seven studio tracks that venture into Afrobeats, hip hop and R&B to round off what promises to be a great collection of lyrical praise.

Country star Jelly Roll, rapper GloRilla, Nigerian superstar Davido, Tobe Nwigwe, Tim Rogers and Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters all collaborate on the album. Franklin’s duet with Sheard, Thank You For Everything, has become the fastest-growing record on American gospel radio at the moment.

Olivia Rodrigo wants a piece of Christmas

Watch out, Mariah! Olivia Rodrigo has joined the ranks of pop stars recording Christmas music with her first festive season single, Take Me Home (4 Christmas).

Rodrigo penned the song with Amy Allen and longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, who also produced it. Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon and Saturday Night Live’s Ben Marshall feature in the music video.

Rodrigo’s sold-out Unravelled Tour has sold more than a million tickets. Her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Darque and GBV in his crosshairs

More than 158 000 TikTok videos have been created using DJ and producer Darque‘s Umoya 2.0 (Tycoon Remix), an amapiano track with a decidedly serious message about GBV. Darque has now released the music video. The track features Atmos Blaq, Zawadi Yamungu, Tycoon and Soulful Disciple and has clocked more than two million Spotify streams and 1.4 million YouTube views.

The lyrics are explicit and draw the line for social injustice harder than a magistrate’s gavel. “Musa ukumushaya” (don’t beat her) and “Musa ukumbulala” (don’t kill her).

“If things are no longer working and you feel you can’t handle the situation, walk away and take her home. South Africa is facing a serious problem with gender based violence, and I believe music has the power to start conversations and remind people that violence is never the answer,” Darque said.