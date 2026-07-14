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Kim Kardashian shares family lakeside holiday with Lewis Hamilton, her children

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

14 July 2026

06:37 pm

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Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her Fourth of July holiday, sharing family moments with Lewis Hamilton and her four children.

Kim Kardashian shares family lakeside holiday with Lewis Hamilton and her children

Kim Kardashian and her son, Chicago, pose for a selfie with Lewis Hamilton during a Fourth of July lakeside getaway in Idaho, where the couple spent time with Kardashian’s four children. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

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Kim Kardashian has given fans a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebrations, sharing a series of photos and videos from a lakeside holiday in Idaho with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton and her four children.

The reality TV star captioned the Instagram post: “Summers at the lake with my favorite people,” alongside snaps featuring Hamilton, daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

The carousel captured the family enjoying a relaxed summer break, with the children riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers, while Hamilton showed off his wakesurfing skills. In one video, Kardashian can be heard enthusiastically cheering him on from the boat as he completes an impressive spin.

One of the standout images was a cosy selfie of Kardashian, Hamilton and Chicago, marking one of the first public photos of the Formula 1 champion spending time with her children.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official three months ago after months of dating rumours, appear to be increasingly blending their personal lives.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the wholesome family moments, although some Formula 1 supporters couldn’t resist joking about Hamilton’s search for his first race win of the season while watching him excel on the water instead of the track.

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