‘Experience is not that important’: Can Duduzane Zuma lead the MK party?

Jacob Zuma has appointed his son, Duduzane, as deputy president of the MK party.

Following Duduzane Zuma’s appointment as the first deputy president of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, experts say he is being positioned to take over the party eventually.

On Tuesday, the MK party announced the appointment of Duduzane and the removal of John Hlophe as deputy president. This means Duduzane is now second in command after his father, Jacob Zuma.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said Duduzane’s appointment is part of a succession plan.

“We know Jacob Zuma is ageing, and he must have some sort of succession plan in mind, and I think that is what is playing out right now,” he said.

Duvenhage said the involvement of Zuma’s children in the running of the MK party indicates that it does not function like other political parties in South Africa.

“This model is a family model, and succession is taking place within the family context. Like we have seen in the Middle East, like we have seen in Western Europe centuries ago, I think that is the methodology, keeping it close within the family framework,” he said.

Duduzane Zuma’s capabilities in politics

Duvenhage said Duduzane’s lack of political experience is immaterial to the values and the constitution of the party.

“Experience is not that important; remember in these types of systems where families are in line, like for instance the British king, although he is a more ceremonial person, he is not an executive. If it was a formal process, they keep it in the family and in the aristocracy, so Duduzane Zuma qualifies in that sense,” he said.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, another political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, questioned Duduzane’s abilities in the political space.

“The guy speaks well; he can speak, he can express himself, but politics is a different kettle of fish. To have an understanding of politics, it takes a long time; it takes assimilation or internalisation of class consciousness.

“I have never heard him express a particular view coherently that is political in nature. I have never heard him articulate particular issues, so for him now to be the deputy president, which means he is the right-hand man of his father, he has no political foundation, so to speak,” said Breakfast.

Democracy in the MK party

Breakfast said the MK party is not an organisation which is run on the principles of democratic centralism.

“In this regard, decision-making revolves around one personality, which is sad because the party says it believes in democratic centralism, but there is no proof of that. Democratic centralism speaks for itself; it’s not only centralisation, it’s democracy and centralism. Here we find one person making decisions by themselves and it looks like he likes the status quo that the party does not hold elections.”

In 2024, Duduzane announced that he would be forming his own political party, All Game Changers, but it did not make an impact in the elections at the time.

He has described himself as not being a traditional politician.