Maglera Doe Boy connects with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats at ComplexCon 2026

Maglera Doe Boy was at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, pictured with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. His film Mzansi premieres October 26.

Maglera Doe Boy attended ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, in what is being described as a major milestone in the South African rapper’s international career.

He attended the festival’s 10th-anniversary celebration, held across the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. ComplexCon is a global streetwear, fashion and youth culture festival. This year’s edition marked a decade of the event.

The appearance reflects the rapper’s ongoing push to take South African hip-hop onto a larger international stage. For an artist whose career began in the townships, a festival of this scale is a notable platform.

Maglera Doe Boy is a two-time BET nominee. He has previously been linked to a PUMA campaign involving A$AP Rocky, worked with the fashion label Maxhosa, and collaborated on music projects with Swizz Beatz.

The Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz moment

Maglera Doe Boy connects with Swizz Beats at ComplexCon 2026. Picture: Instagram, @magleradoeboy

While in Los Angeles, the rapper linked up with several major international figures. A series of short video clips shared on his profile shows him with Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys and producer Swizz Beatz. He also posted a screenshot of a call with the prolific hip-hop producer, who has long shown his love for South African music.

Before travelling to Los Angeles, Maglera Doe Boy was in New York. There he caught up with Jen Su while walking the city’s streets.

Maglera Doe Boy connects with Alicia Keys at ComplexCon 2026. Picture: Instagram, @magleradoeboy

The pair discussed his new two-part film, Mzansi, which also features 25K and Young Stunna. The South African rapper also spoke about finance, new music and his journey from township roots to global stardom.

Mzansi premieres on Monday, 26 October.