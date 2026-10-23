Olivia Dean confirmed as Milk + Cookies 2027 headliner for Cape Town and Joburg

Olivia Dean is officially the Milk + Cookies 2027 headliner. Here are the venues, the local line-up so far and why SA fans are celebrating.

In late September, one hopeful quote-post sent the timeline into a spin. Milk + Cookies had just announced its return with a “Who will be there?” teaser, and @imbali_s guessed Olivia Dean. Some replies agreed. Others said they loved her but didn’t see her at this festival.

The festival’s official channels have now confirmed that the guess was right.



The British singer will headline the third South African edition of Milk + Cookies, set to take place at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town on 29 January and at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg on 31 January 2027.

Venues and the local line-up

Sandringham Farm is a new home for the Cape Town leg. The 2026 edition was at Kenilworth Racecourse, and the 2025 debut was at Ostrich Farm. Johannesburg stays at Nasrec, where the 2026 edition was held.

Mzansi, you clocked it. It’s Olivia Dean. 🥛🍪



Cape Town and Joburg, this is going to be so easy to fall in love with.



Pre-registration is open on Howler until 28 October: https://t.co/t5Y6OzCrtg



Never the same sound. Always the same feeling.#milkcookiesfest #mcmw27 pic.twitter.com/WgWzvyORll — Milk + Cookies (@milkcookiesfest) October 23, 2026

As promised, the festival has been naming its South African acts first, and the picture is getting clearer. Jade T, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan and Elaine have been announced so far, which makes for a line-up that leans heavily female ahead of Dean’s headline set.

Who is Olivia Dean?

If the name only reached you through her smash hit Man I Need, here is the short version.

The 27-year-old London-born singer-songwriter, whose mother is Jamaican-Guyanese, came up through gospel church singing and busking around London, and she studied at the BRIT School. Her soulful, warm pop sound earned her a Mercury Prize nomination for her 2023 debut Messy.

Her second album, The Art of Loving, arrived in September 2025 and changed everything. Man I Need went to number one in the UK and Australia and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Dean also became the first female solo artist to have four songs in the UK Top 10 at the same time.

The awards followed. In February 2026 she won the Grammy for Best New Artist, beating Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young. Weeks later she took four BRIT Awards: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year, the last for Rein Me In with Sam Fender.

Catching her at the top

That timing is a big part of why South African fans are excited. Many believe that international stars only land on our stages once their bookings abroad have dried up. Dean is arriving with the opposite story. The same season that brings her to Cape Town and Joburg also sees her booked for Lollapalooza India, and LaLaLa Fest in Manila.

It also settles the debate from our earlier story that Milk + Cookies has never had a genre rule: Kaytranada’s house-leaning sets, then Gunna’s rap and Majid Jordan’s R&B. A pop-soul Grammy winner is a different kind of headliner, but it fits the festival’s approach of booking for the crowd rather than the category.

“People keep asking how Kaytranada, Gunna and Olivia Dean end up on the same bill,” said Chase Freeman, Head of Marketing at Milk + Cookies. “Never the same sound, always the same feeling. That’s the only brief we’ve ever had. We book for the people in the room, not for a genre, and they come for what the room feels like as much as the name on the poster. Three years in, that’s what South Africa has given us. We came here to put on a show and ended up building something with the people who live here, and it’s changed how we do this everywhere else.”

The festival is part of the wider Milk + Cookies Music Week programming, which organisers said would be confirmed in the coming weeks.