Melita and I are sharing a beautiful chapter: ‘Skeem Saam’ star Hellen Motsuki pregnant with second child

Speaking to The Citizen, the award-winning actress opened up about motherhood, pregnancy and balancing her personal life with her career.

Actress Hellen Motsuki is expecting her second child while portraying pregnant Melita on Skeem Saam.

Speaking to The Citizen, Motsuki said the overlap between her personal life and her character’s storyline helped her connect with some of the emotions associated with pregnancy.

“It’s quite something to have life and work overlap in this way. Melita and I are sharing a beautiful chapter, though we’re each living it in our own way,” she said.

Taking things one day at a time

Motsuki said becoming a mother changed her perspective on life. She said she is looking forward to welcoming another child into her family.

“What surprises me most is how much love your heart can hold, and how a tiny person can completely change your priorities!

“Every pregnancy has its own journey, and this one has reminded me to take things one day at a time,” she added.

The actress said her personal experience helped her understand some of the emotions associated with Melita’s pregnancy while allowing her to approach the character’s story on its own terms.

“My experience helps me connect with some of the emotions and tenderness of pregnancy, while I make sure to honour what Melita is going through as a character. It’s given me an extra layer of empathy for her,” she said.

Melita’s pregnancy storyline

Motsuki said Melita’s pregnancy storyline explores the challenges the character faces while caring for her unborn child.

“The storyline explores the challenges Melita faces while caring for and nurturing the life growing inside her. It’s interesting, emotional, painful, scary-and entertaining,” she said.

Motsuki added the storyline also brought Melita and Mr Kgomo closer.

“Pregnancy has a way of bringing people closer, and it has certainly brought Melita and Mr Kgomo closer,” she said.

The actress said viewers can expect an emotional storyline exploring different aspects of Melita’s pregnancy.

Balancing motherhood and work

Motsuki said balancing motherhood and her career remains an ongoing process as she prepares to welcome her second child.

“Balance is something I’m always working on. You don’t get it right every single day,” she said.

She said her career, family, business and responsibilities as a mother are all important parts of her life.

“What makes it beautiful is the joy and passion I carry with me every day,” she said.