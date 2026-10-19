SIMcontrol adds Telkom to platform, expanding options for business connectivity

The development expands options for companies that rely on mobile connectivity.

Businesses using connected devices across South Africa’s major mobile networks can now manage Vodacom, MTN and Telkom SIM cards through a single private network.

This follows Telkom’s addition to SIMcontrol’s managed private APN service.

Mobile connectivity

The development expands options for companies that rely on mobile connectivity for services such as point-of-sale devices, vehicle tracking, alarm systems and internet-of-things (IoT) deployments.

A private APN, or access point name, creates a closed mobile network that allows organisations to securely connect devices without exposing traffic to the broader public internet.

Businesses can also manage usage, monitor connections and control access to applications across their connected devices.

Challenges

SIMcontrol managing director Kees Snijders said the move addresses the challenge many companies face when managing large numbers of devices across different networks.

“Businesses today need to manage hundreds or even thousands of connected devices across multiple mobile networks.

“With the addition of Telkom, customers can now manage all three major mobile networks through one private APN, one data pool, one SIM supplier and one online platform,” he said.

Network resilience

Snijders said adding Telkom also provides greater network resilience for businesses operating in areas with inconsistent coverage.

“If a network fails in an area, the device can use one of the others. This is useful for IoT devices, which are often located in remote areas with patchy coverage or occasional tower downtime.”

The platform offers features including real-time data monitoring, SIM management, spending controls and fixed private IP addresses for connected devices.

Is there cost savings?

While adding Telkom broadens SIMcontrol’s offering, businesses will ultimately judge the service on whether it delivers cost savings, reliability, and simplified management across increasingly complex device networks.

The company said customers can also restrict device access to specific applications and websites, a feature aimed at reducing unauthorised usage and improving security.

Compromised SIM cards

In August, University of Birmingham researchers revealed how compromised SIM cards can be weaponised to hijack smartphones and electric vehicle chargers. and other connected devices, exposing a critical new attack surface in modern communications.

Presenting their findings at the 2026 USENIX WOOT Conference in Baltimore, the team demonstrated how a SIM feature known as Proactive SIM can be exploited to send AT commands directly to a device’s modem.

SIMcontrol operates in several African markets, including Namibia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana and Ivory Coast.