Shebeshxt claims he was ‘framed’ in fifth bail attempt on shooting case in court

The latest argument centres on a report compiled by forensic ballistics specialist Dr Christo de Klerk.

Lekompo musician Shebeshxt has returned to court with a fresh bail bid. He insists a new ballistics report challenges the state’s case over the alleged shooting.

Shebeshxt claims he was ‘framed’ as fresh bail bid puts shooting evidence under scrutiny

Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is once again asking a court to reconsider his continued detention. This time, he is relying on a forensic ballistics report. He says the report could undermine the state’s version of a shooting that has kept him behind bars since November 2025.

Chauke appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for another bail application based on what his defence describes as new facts. This is his fifth attempt overall. His previous applications and appeals have failed.

The latest argument centres on a report compiled by forensic ballistics specialist Dr Christo de Klerk.

According to the statement read in court by his legal representative, Chauke maintains there was never a shooting involving him and Petrus Ralefatane on 19 October 2025. He further claims he was “framed”. He argues that the ballistics report could cast doubt on evidence contained in the police docket.

The defence has indicated it could call De Klerk to testify about his findings. The defence is seeking to distinguish the latest application from earlier attempts that were unsuccessful.

How the case started

Chauke’s legal troubles stem from an alleged road rage incident in Ladanna, Polokwane, in October 2025.

The state alleges that a man and his friend encountered the musician. Shots were fired, with one person allegedly injured and a vehicle damaged. Chauke was subsequently arrested in November and has remained in custody.

The case has since expanded considerably.

He now faces 21 charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder, culpable homicide, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Previous bail attempts have included arguments around his medical condition, the strength of the state’s evidence and allegations of judicial bias. However, those efforts, including appeals, have not resulted in his release.

Trial set for 2027

While the bail battle continues, Chauke’s criminal trial has been scheduled for 17 to 21 May 2027 in the Polokwane Regional Court.

The trial was postponed after his newly appointed advocate, Sydwell Sikhwari, told the court the defence needed more time to familiarise itself with the case and documentation. The state continues to oppose his release. Meanwhile, the defence challenges the evidence.

For now, the latest bail application gives Chauke’s defence another opportunity. They will challenge the circumstances surrounding the allegations before trial begins in 2027. The legal battle continues.

However, the claims made in court remain allegations, and the shooting and other charges against Chauke have yet to be tested fully at trial.

The court will ultimately determine whether the new evidence meets the legal threshold for bail.