Shebeshxt trial postponed to May 2027 despite bid to remove magistrate

Chauke's newly appointed advocate, Sydwell Sikhwari, informed the court that he was not prepared to proceed.

The trial of Lehlohonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, was postponed to May 2027 following a pre-trial conference in the Polokwane Regional Court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.

NPA outlines charges and witnesses

Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the postponement followed a pre-trial conference held the previous day.

“The Polokwane Regional Court has postponed the trial of Lehlohonolo Chauke, well known as Shebe Maburna, to 17-21 May 2027, following a pre-trial conference held yesterday,” Malabi said.

Chauke faces 21 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, culpable homicide, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to Malabi, “During the pre-trial conference, the State indicated that it intends to call 22 witnesses.”

Malabi added that the defence would only confirm its own witness list once properly briefed.

“The defence indicated that they will indicate to the court how many witnesses they intend to call after familiarising themselves with the case, and that they will be able to provide an outline of their defence,” she said.

Lawyer cites lack of preparation time

Chauke’s newly appointed advocate, Sydwell Sikhwari, informed the court that he was not prepared to proceed.

He explained that the defence had only recently taken over and needed time to review about 500 pages of new documentation.

“Our intention is to remove Your Worship from the entire trial; we are not going to get a fair trial with Your Worship on the bench,” Sikhwari said.

Magistrate Ntilane upheld an earlier order that changes in legal representation would not delay proceedings.

She said Chauke’s own conduct was causing the delays.

“I find that the accused is infringing his own rights because he is changing attorneys now and then,” she said.

Defence plans bail bid and recusal application

Malabi said the defence had flagged further steps ahead.

“The defence further indicated that it intends to bring a bail application on new facts, make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and bring an application for the presiding Magistrate, Ms Felleng Ntilane, to recuse herself on grounds of alleged bias,” she said.

Malabi confirmed the court had not determined the bias allegation, and that Ntilane remained seized of the matter pending any recusal application.