‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku’s father to be sentenced in January after double-murder conviction

Manku previously testified as a state witness during her father's trial.

The father of Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku is expected to be sentenced in January 2027 after being found guilty of murdering his wife and mother-in-law.

William Manku was convicted of the double murder at the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Monday, 26 October 2026.

The former police captain was found guilty of murdering his wife, Gladys Manku, and his mother-in-law, Lettie Maphothoma, who were shot dead in May 2021 while collecting water in Makgophong village, Zebediela, Limpopo.

According to Daily Sun, sentencing proceedings have been postponed to 18 January 2027 at the Polokwane High Court.

Manku’s co-accused, David Khoza, was acquitted after the court found insufficient evidence to convict him.

Amanda Manku testified against her father

Earlier this year, Amanda, who plays Elizabeth Thobakgale on Skeem Saam, testified as a state witness during her father’s trial.

She told the court that her father admitted his involvement in the murders when she confronted him after his arrest.

According to her testimony, he said he had been involved in the killings but had not carried them out with his own hands.

Manku is expected to return to the Polokwane High Court on 18 January 2027 for sentencing proceedings.