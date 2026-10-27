Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims

The affidavit was drafted while Matlala was in custody as part of a proposed plea agreement.

A leaked draft affidavit compiled by tender fraud accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala contains explosive allegations against senior police officials and political figures, including cash bribes, extortion, tender manipulation, and interference in parliamentary proceedings.

The affidavit was drafted while Matlala was in custody as part of a proposed plea and sentence agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Plea collapse

However, the agreement later collapsed, rendering the document and any admissions contained in it unusable in court.

Under the proposed deal, Matlala had pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money laundering and agreed to become a state witness against high-ranking officials. In return, the state proposed a 15-year prison sentence, with seven years suspended, effectively leaving him to serve eight years behind bars.

But on 1 July 2026, Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court Magistrate Ignatius du Preez rejected the proposed sentence as too lenient and instead proposed an effective 12-year term of direct imprisonment.

Revised sentence

Matlala and his legal team declined the revised sentence recommendation and formally withdrew from the agreement on 13 July 2026, causing the plea deal to collapse.

As a result, Matlala has rejoined his 14 co-accused in the main R228 million Medicare 24 tender fraud and corruption case.

The matter has been postponed to 17 November 2026 pending a comprehensive review of the case by a National Director of Public Prosecutions assessment team.

Idac responds

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame declined to comment on the leaked document.

“We can’t comment on leaked documents. The plea and sentence deal became null and void for us upon Matlala’s withdrawal,” he told The Citizen on Tuesday.

The unsigned 25-page affidavit centres on the controversial South African Police Service (Saps) Medicare medical services contract and alleges widespread corruption linked to the tender’s awarding and management.

Allegations

Among the allegations, Matlala claims payments were made to former Saps deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, followed by additional demands for cash.

He also alleges that cash payments went to former police minister Bheki Cele, while other police officials allegedly benefited from payments meant to influence the tender process.

The affidavit further refers to an alleged payment to a former deputy minister of public works.

Matlala alleges that financial statements were manipulated and that hired mobile medical units were used to give the impression that Medicare met the tender requirements.

Interference

The affidavit also alleges interference with Matlala’s testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, threats against his family and the disappearance of cellphone communications.

Matlala further alleges that his former lawyer worked with Sibiya to influence his testimony before the committee.

None of the allegations contained in the affidavit have been tested in court.

MATLALA’S DRAFT AFFIDAVIT MAKES EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS OVER SAPS MEDICAL TENDER



Vusimusi “Cat”

Matlala alleges:



🔴 Payments to former SAPS Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, followed by further alleged cash demands.



🔴 A cash handover to former Police Minister Bheki… https://t.co/RKgcDekoeW pic.twitter.com/MKdQvf4fdn — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 25, 2026

Accused

Matlala was among 17 accused, including his alleged girlfriend Brigadier Rachel Matjeng and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, facing charges related to a controversial multimillion-rand tender.

The three-year contract, awarded in June 2024, had a budget allocation of R360 million, while Matlala’s successful bid was R228 million.

Subsequent investigations flagged the tender as irregular, revealing that at least R50 million had already been paid before the contract was cancelled in May 2025.