WATCH: ‘He slammed me onto the floor’: Tyla’s sister Sydney recalls terrifying robbery attempt

Sydney said she was 18 when the incident happened.

Tyla’s sister, Sydney Seethal, recently opened up about a terrifying attempted cellphone robbery.

Sydney reflects on the incident

In a live video that has since been reshared on social media, Sydney said she was returning from a shop when the incident happened.

“I was even holding packets of, like, a six-pack of Coke and stuff because I just went to the shop and then, yeah, he slammed me onto the floor,” she said.

The 22-year-old model said a getaway car was nearby as the man fought with her over her phone.

“He was basically like fighting me for my phone. He even slammed me on the road,” she said.

Sydney said she was around 18 at the time and estimated that the man was about 24 or 25.

“So basically, I was pushed onto the road, and then I think he looked like he was about 24, 25. And I was 18 at the time,” she said.

She said she tried to fight back because she did not want to give up her phone.

“I was trying to fight for my phone because I was like, no one’s gonna take my phone,” she said.

“Now that I think about it, that’s very bad of me because imagine I got hurt or shot or something. He didn’t end up getting my phone and then I went home,” she added.