The pair played Sharon and Samuel Khumalo on Generations.

Former Generations co-stars Kagiso Rakosa and Thabiso Mokhethi have reunited, bringing back memories of their time on the popular SABC1 soapie.

The actors recently caught up at One Africa Radio TV studios, where Rakosa, who is now a radio presenter, interviewed Mokhethi.

Rakosa shared a glimpse of their reunion on social media ahead of the interview.

“I don’t know what she’s planned, but I’m here to speak the truth. Nothing but the truth, so help me God,” Mokhethi said in one of the clips.

‘The best to ever grace our screens’

Many fans have since taken to the comments section, reminiscing about the characters they portrayed on Generations.

“Ooh those were the days, my fav couple the best to ever grace our screens,” Bongekile wrote on Instagram.

Fundile wrote: “Samuel and Sharon, the hottest couple ever. I remember when Sharon was pregnant and Samuel had morning sickness.”

The pair played Sharon and Samuel Khumalo on Generations. Their characters’ romance and traditional wedding became memorable moments on the soapie.

After leaving Generations, Rakosa spent several years away from television.

In a 2023 interview with TRUELOVE, she spoke about taking time away from acting to rediscover herself. She said the demands of playing Sharon had left her needing a break.

During that period, she pursued a BCom degree in marketing and explored radio presenting.

She later returned to television in the Mzansi Magic drama series Magaeng, where she played Detective Puleng.

Rakosa has also appeared in productions such as Traffic!, Zabalaza and Greed & Desire.

Mokhethi has also previously opened up about the difficulties he experienced after leaving Generations.

In a December 2023 interview on The Venting Podcast, he discussed losing his job after six years on the soapie and struggling to secure other television opportunities.

“After Generations there was a switch. I came from being on TV doing two shows. I did Gospel Gold, Gospel Time and Refresh. After Generations things just went dry,” he said.