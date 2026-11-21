The adverse weather conditions hit most parts of the City of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services have issued an urgent warning to Johannesburg residents after severe thunderstorms unleashed hail, strong winds, and heavy rain across the city, creating dangerous road conditions and increasing flood risk in low-lying areas.

The adverse weather conditions hit most parts of the City of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms with hail damage and strong winds have been reported across most of the city, and residents are urged to stay safe.

Precautions

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said residents must take precautions.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges. Our residents residing in low-lying areas, especially our informal settlements, are urged to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities.

“Faith-based organisations are urged to stay away from river streams and avoid conducting baptism and cleansing rituals during these severe thunderstorms to prevent situations where congregants might be swept away,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi urged residents to call the city’s Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Weather warnings

On Friday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that severe thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning were expected across several provinces on Saturday, 21 November, while parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape face extremely high fire danger conditions.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in the Free State, except in the southwest; the central parts of the North West; KwaZulu-Natal, except in the northeastern parts; southern parts of Gauteng; most parts of Mpumalanga, except in the northwest and extreme northeast; central and southeastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.