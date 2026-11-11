Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, Madonna to headline Coachella

SZA recently made Instagram posts and comments that appeared to confirm she is headlining Coachella 2027 prior to the official announcement.

British pop star Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Madonna will headline the prestigious Coachella festival in 2027, organisers said Tuesday.

Reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, K-pop singer Jisoo, Kehlani and Leon Thomas are also on deck for the festival in Indio, California, over two weekends in April.

Dua Lipa will headline the festival, held in the California desert, on Friday on both weekends.

The line-up also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Role Model, Kygo, The Neighbourhood and Becky G.



SZA recently made Instagram posts and comments that appeared to confirm she is headlining Coachella 2027 prior to the official announcement. On a private account (colloquially referred to as finsta), she said: “I said yes to the big show” and “See you f**kers in the desert.”

Her posts follow earlier rumours about her headlining Coachella, including an October post where she shared a rumour screenshot while saying she was headed to Tahiti to work on her album. Along with that post, she told her followers she was “mulling over big decisions,” and noted that “Saying yes when [you’re] unprepared is crazy. Been doing it my whole career [though] lol… might as well.”

In a public Instagram comment responding to criticism of her reported headlining slot and naming Tame Impala and Dua Lipa, she wrote: “You can go see the other two headliners.” She also called out the critic for targeting “the ONLY Black woman headliner this year,” adding, “I’m still headlining. Enjoy.”

– Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho.