KG Moeketsi to launch ‘Between Us’ podcast after SAfm fallout

Broadcaster KG Moeketsi is set to launch her podcast Between Us in November 2026, months after her SAfm contract was terminated.

Kgomotso “KG” Moeketsi will launch her podcast, Between Us, in November 2026, marking a new chapter after her high-profile exit from SAfm and the crowdfunding drive that followed.

The veteran broadcaster shared a teaser for the project on Instagram. It features Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, host of the SMWX podcast, along with Lungelo KM and Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, among others. The show is produced by her daughter, Dineo Langa (née Moeketsi), and Dineo’s husband, Zothile “Solo” Langa.

The SAfm exit

Moeketsi has worked at Radio BOP, Kaya FM, Gagasi FM and SAfm, where she hosted the weekend jazz programme Seasons. The station terminated her two-year contract on 15 July 2026.

She set out her version of events in a public statement in early August. According to Moeketsi, tensions began with a 30 May WhatsApp exchange with a listener who had requested a song. She replied, “Why don’t you play it for yourself though?”, and the listener took offence. The next day, she says, a major technical failure disrupted her show for nearly two hours.

After she emailed management about the technical problems, Moeketsi says she was suspended and only found out when she arrived for a scheduled broadcast. Her contract was later terminated for an alleged breach following an internal investigation led by SAfm programme manager Ferdinand Mabalane. She disputes the fairness of the process, says the SABC did not follow the due process provisions in her contract, and says it withheld payment for at least one show. She has stressed that she is not seeking reinstatement, but accountability and an independent assessment.

The SABC confirmed that the termination followed an internal process. The broadcaster declined to comment further and noted that she has the right to appeal.

The fight and the fundraiser

Moeketsi then launched a BackaBuddy campaign with a target of about R250 000 to fund a High Court challenge against the SABC. By mid-August, donors had raised around R4 300, with messages of encouragement. Dineo publicly backed her mother, sharing the statement with the caption “How my mom was done dirty.” Moeketsi has since responded to online critics.

The podcast pivot

Between Us marks a move into independent content. Keeping production in the family, Dineo and Solo Langa are said to be behind the project. Dineo is an established media personality, actress and host in her own right, and the couple have spoken publicly about their relationship and creative work.

Further details about the podcast’s format, exact premiere date, episode topics and platform will be announced in due course.

Moeketsi continues to pursue the legal process with the SABC while turning her attention to the new show.