Homba Mazaleni wins Top Billing Presenter Search: Content creator becomes lifestyle star

Eastern Cape biokineticist and content creator Homba Mazaleni has been crowned winner of the 2026 Top Billing Presenter Search.

Homba Mazaleni has won the highly anticipated 2026 Top Billing Presenter Search. She secured her place as the newest face of SABC 3’s iconic lifestyle show after weeks of challenges documented on the rebooted weekly lifestyle show.

The channel announced the winner live on Thursday night and simultaneously celebrated with an exclusive event at Le Manoir Boutique Hotel in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

The competition attracted more than 3 000 auditions and, according to the channel, reached millions of viewers in its first three months. It marked a major moment in Top Billing‘s comeback season, after nearly seven years off air.

SOUTH AFRICA, MEET YOUR NEW TOP BILLING PRESENTER! 🌟🎉



From audience favourite to WINNER… HOMBA MAZALENI HAS DONE IT! ❤️



Congratulations, Homba! Welcome to the good life! 🥂



Thanks to our finalists, supporters and Lucky Fish!#TopBilling #TopBillingPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/68q1MVd7od — Topbilling (@SABC3Topbilling) October 29, 2026

From viral audition to audience favourite

According to the judges and avid followers of the competition, Homba stood out from the very beginning.

Her polished, cinematic online audition video quickly went viral and won over viewers with the natural on-camera presence that kick-started her career as a social media sensation. Public support, including from media personality Pearl Modiadie, also helped propel her forward.

She progressed steadily through the rounds: from the initial online entries to the Top 40, then the Top 10, and finally the Top 5 alongside Talitha Bothma, Karen Mthethwa, Nehemiah Tjatji and Ross Marshall.

In her final presenting challenge, Homba explored the world of motorsport, interviewing racing driver Chloe Stuart about ambition and the barriers women face in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The segment tapped into her ability to blend sports knowledge with compelling, people-focused storytelling.

“Top Billing is such an iconic part of South African television. It was one of those shows that made you feel like you could experience the world through your screen. I didn’t take the traditional route into presenting, so to be given the opportunity to step onto a platform that I grew up watching is an incredible full-circle moment,” Homba said in a statement issued after her win.

A multifaceted career built on sport, science and storytelling

Hailing from the Eastern Cape, Homba’s path to television has been anything but conventional. A passionate sports lover from a young age, she channelled that energy into academia and went on to earn a degree in Human Movement Science from Nelson Mandela University. She completed a postgraduate qualification in Sport Science and Biokinetics.

The qualified biokineticist has worked at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, gaining a refined understanding of human performance, movement and injury prevention. Parallel to her scientific career, Homba built a strong digital presence as a content creator and sports broadcaster.

She interviews athletes, shares fitness and lifestyle content, and tells stories that highlight community, representation and the beauty in everyday moments. She has been celebrated for her authentic energy and ability to connect with audiences and has grow a social media following of more than 200 000.

Homba is also a former Miss South Africa 2023 Top 5 finalist. That experience, combined with her content creation work, gave her valuable on-camera confidence long before she entered the Top Billing search. Fans and supporters, including her sister (current Miss South Africa title holder) Qhawekazi Mazaleni, celebrated the win enthusiastically, with congratulations pouring in from figures such as former Miss Universe and Top Billing presenter Zozibini Tunzi.

Industry leaders weigh in

Sane Zondi, S3 head of channel, praised Homba’s unique mix of skills: “Homba’s distinct blend of biokinetics, sports expertise and passion for storytelling makes her a valuable addition to the Top Billing presenter ensemble. Leveraging her voice and talents, together with our partners, Lucky Fish, we look forward to bringing Top Billing fans bespoke features and exclusive stories over the coming months.”

Karen Mthethwa, Homba Mazaleni and Talitha Bothma celebrate after emerging victorious in the 2026 Presenter Search. Picture: Instagram, @sabc3

Patience Stevens, managing director of Cardova Productions, highlighted what set her apart among thousands of applicants.

“Out of more than 3 000 auditions, Homba stood out for her warmth, her curiosity and her natural ability to connect with people on screen. Her journey reflects exactly what Top Billing is about: real South African stories and the people behind them.”

You can watch Mazaleni and the other lineup of current Top Billing Presenters every Thursday at 7 pm on S3, with repeats on Sundays at 1 pm on S3 and Tuesdays at 9:30 pm on SABC1. Episodes are also available on SABC+.