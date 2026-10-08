R&B duo Changing Faces and Eric Benét added to Ndlala December showcase in South Africa

This December, American R&B duo Changing Faces will bring their signature harmonies and soulful energy to South Africa.

Fans of classic R&B have plenty to look forward to as American duo Changing Faces heads to South Africa for Ndlala Grandeur Season 1.

The duo will perform on 17 December, joining an international line-up that also includes Canadian R&B group DVSN.

The multi-day Ndlala Grandeur programme runs from 16 to 20 December 2026, with Tamar Braxton opening proceedings on 16 December. Eric Benét and Chanté Moore are scheduled to perform on 20 December.

Changing Faces built a legacy in 1990s R&B

Changing Faces emerged during the golden era of contemporary R&B, with Anansa Sims and Cassandra Lucas becoming known for their distinctive vocal blend and emotionally charged songs.

The duo made their mark in the 1990s with hits including Stroke You Up and Foolin’ Around, songs that became staples of the era’s R&B sound.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 1994, established Changing Faces as a force in the genre. They followed it with albums including All Day, All Night and Visit Me, strengthening their reputation among R&B audiences.

More than three decades later, the duo continues to perform internationally, allowing long-time listeners to hear their best-known material while reaching a new generation of R&B fans.

Eric Benét is another major name on the Ndlala Grandeur bill

Eric Benét brings decades of R&B experience.

The Milwaukee-born singer grew up in a musical family and initially performed with his sister and cousin in the group Benet. After the group’s record deal with EMI ended, he pursued a solo career. His breakthrough came with albums including True to Myself, released in 1996, and A Day in the Life in 1999.

The latter featured the hit Spend My Life, a collaboration with Tamia. Benét later released albums including Hurricane, worked with acclaimed producer David Foster and expanded into acting, appearing in productions such as New York Undercover and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Chanté Moore adds another powerhouse voice

Chanté Moore will also bring her celebrated catalogue to South Africa. Her career stretches back to the early 1990s, when her debut album Precious introduced audiences to her powerful vocal style.

The album produced songs including Chanté’s Got a Man, Straight Up and Old School Lovin’, helping establish her as one of R&B’s enduring female voices.

Ndlala Arena CEO Thami Ndlala described the first season as a celebration of music, culture and live entertainment, promising an event designed to leave a lasting impression on audiences.