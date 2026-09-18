Canadian R&B duo DVSN joins the Ndlala Grandeur line-up

The duo joins a line-up that already includes American singer and television personality Tamar Braxton.

Canadian R&B duo DVSN has been added to the line-up for Ndlala Grandeur Season 1, set to take place at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria.

DVSN to perform in Mzansi in December

The duo will perform on Thursday, 17 December 2026, on the second night of the four-night event, according to an announcement by the Arena.

DVSN, made up of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, is a Toronto-based R&B duo. The pair formed DVSN in 2015 and later signed with Drake’s OVO Sound.

The duo’s discography includes albums such as Sept. 5th, Morning After, A Muse in Her Feelings and Working on My Karma. Their music has also featured collaborations with artists including Future, Summer Walker, Buju Banton and Ty Dolla $ign.

Tamar Braxton to headline opening night

DVSN joins a line-up that already includes American singer and television personality Tamar Braxton, who will headline the opening night on 16 December.

The four-night Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 will run from 16 to 19 December 2026 at Ndlala Arena.

American actor Ricco Ross will also be part of the event as the red-carpet and show co-host on 16 and 17 December. Ross is known for his roles in the Rambo film franchise and Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.

The line-up for the remaining nights is yet to be announced.