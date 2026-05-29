SAMAs return to North West this year

The awards will take place on 15 August 2026.

North West MEC for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation, Galebekwe Tsotso Tlhapi, has announced that the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) will return to the North West Province this year.

The 32nd edition of the awards is scheduled to take place on 15 August 2026.

North West has previously hosted several editions of the awards and is often referred to as the traditional home of the SAMAs.

Tlhapi said the province is ready to host the awards again.

“It feels like yesterday when we hosted the 28th instalment of the SAMAs here in North West. This province has always been a proud and capable host, and we are ready once again to welcome the nation,” she said.

Tlhapi said the return of the awards would highlight the province’s cultural and creative sector.

SAMA32 preparations underway

Unati Gwija, spokesperson for the SAMAs, said preparations for the event are already underway.

“We have already begun extensive stakeholder consultations in preparation for the SAMAs. There is a strong sense of excitement and unity as we return to the North West, a province that has proven itself as an exceptional host,” Gwija said.

Organisers said this year’s edition will celebrate South African music, culture and the continued growth of the local industry.