Netflix unveiled the official trailer and participants for 'Love Is Blind: South Africa', produced by award-winning production house afrOkaans. Meet the cast.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the official trailer and participants for Love Is Blind: South Africa, produced by award-winning production house afrOkaans.

Although it was previously reported that the entire season would go live for viewers to binge in one day, the show will be released in parts.

Love Is Blind: South Africa begins on 4 December 2026 with a six-episode premiere. This will be followed by two episodes on 11 December, and a final episode on 18 December.



Hosted by Mzansi’s beloved real-life couple, Dineo and Solo Langa, Love is Blind: South Africa follows a group of South African singles as they step into the pods with signature golden goblets in hand.

Countries around the world will watch as they turn the age-old notion of love at first sight on its head, while defying local dating norms by choosing emotional transparency over physical appearance.

Stripping away superficial distractions is only the beginning. Once the couples step out of the pods into their potential forever, their newfound bonds must survive the ultimate test of moving in together and meeting extended families. They will also answer tough questions about lobola and other expectations before deciding whether to walk down the aisle.

For years, a passionate global fandom has dissected every pod romance, dramatic breakup and aisle confession across the franchise. By grounding this phenomenon in our own backyards and traditions, Love Is Blind: South Africa invites viewers into an experiment that mirrors their own realities, ready to turn everyday spectators into devoted superfans.

Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind: South Africa’

Meet the women of Love Is Blind: South Africa S1. Picture: Supplied, Netflix © 2026

Nthabiseng Malebane, 29 – Attorney

Mercia Christoffels, 39 – Corporate counter manager

Faith Booysen, 28 – Entrepreneur – somatologist

Nonhlanhla Pongwana, 26 – English teacher and writer

Nozi Mahlangu, 30 – Nurse and medical aesthetics business owner

Nozi Mahlangu. 30. Nurse and medical aesthetics business owner. Picture: Instagram, @nozee_mahlangu

Lerato Dlamini, 27 – DJ

Phola Ngcai, 26 – Insights analyst

Zuzi Ganda, 26 – Creative freelancer

Jo Prins, 28 – Sports media personality and netball coach

Jo Prins, 28. Sports media personality and netball coach. Picture: Instagram. @joloving

Felicia Ndlovu, 32 – Candidate property practitioner

Annika Naresh Valjee, 30 – Locum GP Doctor and professional model

Brucene Riet, 34 – Copywriter

Lesedi Montjane, 32 – Operations officer

Reba Masaulele, 28 – Data scientist

The Gents

Meet the men of Love Is Blind: South Africa S1. Picture: Supplied, Netflix © 2026

Thando Zwane, 33 – Self-employed – Agriculture and construction

Gino Majake, 36 – Music producer and composer

Neo Mokuene, 37 – Digital marketing consultant

Neo Mokuene, 37. Digital marketing consultant. Picture: Instagram, @black_tonystark

Kumkani Dlephu, 24 – Salesman

Eduardo Cassonga, 29 – DJ and nightclub manager

Bafana Dhlamini, 29 – Entrepreneur – Mining industry

Bukhosi Khoza, 31 – Fitness entrepreneur

Bukhosi Khoza, 31. Fitness entrepreneur. Picture: Instagram, @bukhosi_khoza