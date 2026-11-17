Netflix unveiled the official trailer and participants for 'Love Is Blind: South Africa', produced by award-winning production house afrOkaans. Meet the cast.
On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the official trailer and participants for Love Is Blind: South Africa, produced by award-winning production house afrOkaans.
Although it was previously reported that the entire season would go live for viewers to binge in one day, the show will be released in parts.
Love Is Blind: South Africa begins on 4 December 2026 with a six-episode premiere. This will be followed by two episodes on 11 December, and a final episode on 18 December.
Hosted by Mzansi’s beloved real-life couple, Dineo and Solo Langa, Love is Blind: South Africa follows a group of South African singles as they step into the pods with signature golden goblets in hand.
Countries around the world will watch as they turn the age-old notion of love at first sight on its head, while defying local dating norms by choosing emotional transparency over physical appearance.
Stripping away superficial distractions is only the beginning. Once the couples step out of the pods into their potential forever, their newfound bonds must survive the ultimate test of moving in together and meeting extended families. They will also answer tough questions about lobola and other expectations before deciding whether to walk down the aisle.
For years, a passionate global fandom has dissected every pod romance, dramatic breakup and aisle confession across the franchise. By grounding this phenomenon in our own backyards and traditions, Love Is Blind: South Africa invites viewers into an experiment that mirrors their own realities, ready to turn everyday spectators into devoted superfans.
Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind: South Africa’
- Nthabiseng Malebane, 29 – Attorney
- Mercia Christoffels, 39 – Corporate counter manager
- Faith Booysen, 28 – Entrepreneur – somatologist
- Nonhlanhla Pongwana, 26 – English teacher and writer
- Nozi Mahlangu, 30 – Nurse and medical aesthetics business owner
- Lerato Dlamini, 27 – DJ
- Phola Ngcai, 26 – Insights analyst
- Zuzi Ganda, 26 – Creative freelancer
- Jo Prins, 28 – Sports media personality and netball coach
- Felicia Ndlovu, 32 – Candidate property practitioner
- Annika Naresh Valjee, 30 – Locum GP Doctor and professional model
- Brucene Riet, 34 – Copywriter
- Lesedi Montjane, 32 – Operations officer
- Reba Masaulele, 28 – Data scientist
The Gents
- Thando Zwane, 33 – Self-employed – Agriculture and construction
- Gino Majake, 36 – Music producer and composer
- Neo Mokuene, 37 – Digital marketing consultant
- Kumkani Dlephu, 24 – Salesman
- Eduardo Cassonga, 29 – DJ and nightclub manager
- Bafana Dhlamini, 29 – Entrepreneur – Mining industry
- Bukhosi Khoza, 31 – Fitness entrepreneur
- Lethabo Podile, 25 – Real estate agent
- Mojo Dibetso, 37 – Sales manager
- Rene Makhobotloane, 26 – Business development manager
- Thapelo Ramoshaba, 24 – I.T analyst, model and entrepreneur
- Sizwe Dingile, 33 – Beauty consultant
- Tloks Motseeng, 37 – Real estate agent and entrepreneur