The pair's exit followed a dramatic return to the competition as Team Orange.

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya and her teammate Ashay Sewlall have been eliminated from SABC 1’s Tropika Island of Treasure for a second time.

The pair’s exit followed a dramatic return to the competition as Team Orange.

They faced Team Litchi, comprising former Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Sesimphiwe “Sesi” Mbatha, in an elimination challenge after both teams received elimination tokens in last week’s episode.

The challenge, titled Lava Layers, took place at Réunion Island’s Sugar Mill Ruins.

It tested the contestants’ speed, teamwork and problem-solving skills. The teams were tied together at the waist and had to collect eight puzzle pieces from different sides of the mill.

They had to find the correct pieces to complete a nine-piece structure, with one piece already positioned at the starting point.

Contestants could only collect another piece after correctly placing the previous one. The first team to complete the structure would secure their place in the competition.

Both teams made a strong start, but Team Litchi eventually took the lead.

Caster Semenya and Ashay Sewlall eliminated

Speaking after the elimination, Semenya and Sewlall said the competition was a great learning experience.

“Being part of this season of Tropika Island of Treasure was a great experience. It’s something that I will take as a learning. As in any game, there’s always a winner and a loser and, unfortunately, it proved to be a challenge. However, it was a great experience,” she said.

Sewlall also expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am honestly so grateful. I enjoyed every moment of being a part of this show. I was here to have a good time and enjoy myself, and I did that. I am really grateful for the experience,” he said.

Following Team Orange’s elimination, four teams remain in the competition.

They are now competing for a share of the R1 million grand prize and a Suzuki Jimny each.

Tropika Island of Treasure: La Réunion airs on SABC 1 every Wednesday at 9pm. A repeat episode airs on S3 every Thursday at 6pm.