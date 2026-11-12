VisionQuest finale post-credits goes viral after Scarlet Witch, Doctor Doom cameo [Spoilers ahead]

The VisionQuest finale ends with a post-credits twist that appears to confirm Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is alive.

Marvel fans have waited more than four years for this. The VisionQuest finale has finally answered the question of whether Wanda Maximoff survived the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda’s return

According to recaps of the Disney+ VisionQuest finale (Episode 8, “Forever”), the series closes with two post-credits scenes. The first reportedly shows Ultron holding a drive containing Jocasta’s files, hinting at plans to revive her.

The second is the one fans are talking about.

Dr Doom revives Wanda Maximoff in the VisionQuest finale post-credit scene. Picture: Screenshot/X

It picks up from the climax of Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda brings down Mount Wundagore and is seemingly buried beneath it. The new footage reportedly shows a hooded figure, understood to be Doctor Doom, clearing the rubble with green energy and calling on the Scarlet Witch to wake. Her eyes open, glowing green instead of her usual red, and the scene cuts to black.

The episode before the twist

Before the stinger, the finale reportedly centres on Vision’s (Paul Bettany) search for identity and his face-off with Ultron (James Spader). It also reunites him with his sons, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) and Billy (Joe Locke, last seen in Agatha All Along). When Tommy asks whether they might see their mother again, Vision offers cautious hope that a goodbye may not be the last word.

What it means for Avengers: Doomsday

The scene sets up Olsen’s return in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in cinemas on 18 December 2026. The green glow is the detail to watch. It suggests Wanda is being controlled, absorbed or recruited rather than returning on her own terms.

That fits the long-running theory that she is one of the hooded “Latverian witches” seen in the film’s marketing. It also makes Doom, reportedly played by Robert Downey Jr., look like a villain who collects heavy hitters. Comic readers will recall the tangled Wanda-Doom history in Children’s Crusade, which could hint at where this heads.

The Doom breadcrumb trail

This is the latest in a run of Doom-linked stingers:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Sue Storm finds young Franklin with a hooded figure holding a metal mask.

Sue Storm finds young Franklin with a hooded figure holding a metal mask. Avengers: Endgame re-release (set to hit Disney+ later this year): Doom allegedly comes for Bruce Banner, with extra footage of the mask being forged.

Doom allegedly comes for Bruce Banner, with extra footage of the mask being forged. VisionQuest finale: The Wanda scene, which mirrors the “collecting” pattern.

Fan reaction

Reaction online has reportedly been ecstatic, with fans claiming vindication after refusing to accept Wanda’s fate. Memes about the 1 600-plus-day wait are circulating, alongside theories about a Maximoff family reunion in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

the theatre when wanda shows up in doomsday pic.twitter.com/tkELdjAkQ4 — albert (@nicolekidmanwig) November 11, 2026

Wanda when Doom takes his mask off in front of her: pic.twitter.com/FUVvMPbykb — ✨ALONZO✨ (@AL8NZ888) November 11, 2026