From R500k weekends to rebuilding from scratch: L’vovo gets his own reality show

L'vovo Derrango opens the door on life after his stroke in the 13-part Mzansi Magic reality series Life with L'vovo, premiering in late November.

He once reportedly pulled in as much as R500 000 in a single weekend. Now L’vovo Derrango is letting cameras capture the other side of the spotlight: the long, unglamorous work of getting his life back.

The kwaito star, real name Thokozani Ndlovu, joins the growing list of local celebrities handing viewers an all-access pass to their lives.

Life with L’vovo, a 13-episode reality series produced by Sydmolife Productions, premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Thursday, 26 November at 8pm.

Cameras follow the comeback

The series tracks L’vovo as he juggles his career, business interests and family responsibilities while recovering from the stroke that changed his life. According to the channel, viewers get unprecedented access to the realities of that recovery.

In the trailer, he looks back at his peak, saying he could earn up to R500 000 in one weekend. He then contrasts it with his life now, saying he has not fully recovered from the stroke. He cries openly on camera as he says it.

The story so far

L’vovo was in a serious car accident in May 2022, then suffered a minor stroke while performing in KwaZulu-Natal that December. By November 2024, he had gone two years without a booking. He has since been public about the road back. In 2023, he started a “Road to Full Recovery” initiative to raise awareness about stroke survivors. In January 2026, he shared his recovery journey on Mzansi Magic’s Doctor’s Room.

This July, fans and fellow artists rallied after an emotional Gagasi FM interview, with donations passing R226 000 by late July this year.

The people in his corner

The series also introduces those familiar with his story to the circle around him. It includes his sisters Jabu Soko and Lindi Ndlovu, niece Zama Myeza, manager Nathi Nyao, his wife Sne, family helper Ma’Zwane, best friend Simphiwe Magagula and marketing representative Archie Majola. Industry friends DJ Merlon, Sthabiso Dladla and former hype man Faraday Fa are also part of the cast.

“It’s entertaining, it’s personal and, above all, it’s a true reflection of where I am in my life right now,” L’vovo says in the channel’s announcement.

Executive producer Sydney Mekgwe describes the show as a story of resilience, identity and starting over. “We often celebrate artists when they’re at their peak, but rarely see what happens when life changes overnight,” he says.

Mekgwe also posted about the project on Instagram. He thanked L’vovo for trusting his team with his story and called the project close to his heart.

Also on Mzansi Magic

Amatshitshi Esimanje cast. Back (L-R): Shuduza Sihlangu, NoLwandle Khumalo and Nomzamo Hlophe. Front row: Zamambo Mkhize, Amanda Mpanza and Brighton Shandu. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

The reality series Amatshitshi Esimanje, which follows six young Zulu maidens balancing tradition and modern life, premieres the night before, on Wednesday, 25 November at 8pm.